https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/west-seeks-face-saving-ukraine-peace-deal-to-dodge-loser-label--expert--1123547411.html

West Seeks ‘Face-Saving’ Ukraine Peace Deal to Dodge ‘Loser’ Label – Expert

West Seeks ‘Face-Saving’ Ukraine Peace Deal to Dodge ‘Loser’ Label – Expert

Sputnik International

Rubio’s description of the Ukraine security guarantees is “ a roadblock because there was Russia’s formal opposition to any presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil,” French analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik.

2026-01-29T14:15+0000

2026-01-29T14:15+0000

2026-01-29T14:15+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

us

france

united kingdom (uk)

troops

deployment

conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg

“It would in fact make Ukraine a member of NATO, which is not something that Russia is prepared to accept as far as I know,” Gourdon noted.According to Gourdon, Rubio’s Ukraine security guarantees scheme could translate into several scenarios.“It could be a formula similar to what has prevailed for the last 50 years between the two Koreas”, with a “permanent division” and US troops stationed on the Ukrainian side.Ukraine would keep claiming Donbass, which would “obviously be supported by the West.”As for sending Western weapons to Ukraine, “there should be strict limits and control” and these should be stationed “not close to the border with Russia or to the line of control between Russia and Ukraine.”It’s still unclear what the ultimate decision will be, because the US and Western European powers “want to work out some sort of face-saving so that they do not look as having completely lost” the Ukraine conflict, Gourdon concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraines-corruption-crisis-could-nudge-zelensky-to-peace-deal--report-1123304268.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/us-urges-ukraine-to-accept-last-offer-of-platinum-security-guarantees---reports-1123308123.html

russia

ukraine

france

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine security guarantees, ukriane peace talks, nato troops on ukrainian soil, ukraine's border with russia, us and western european powers, ukraine conflict