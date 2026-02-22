https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/zelensky-should-call-election-before-seeking-meeting-with-putin---expert-1123668940.html
2026-02-22
Zelensky Should Call Election Before Seeking Meeting With Putin - Expert
A third round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva in mid-February. Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios that he had tasked a Ukrainian delegation with raising the possibility of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky should hold a presidential election in Ukraine before seeking a meeting with Vladimir Putin, Earl Rasmussen, former vice president of the Washington-based think tank Eurasia Center, told Sputnik.
"A personal meeting with Putin would only act to legitimize Zelensky, and perhaps an election first would be more appropriate," Rasmussen said.
"We need to remember that Mr. Zelensky is under huge pressure from multiple sides: the US, the EU, ultranationalists, etc. There is a lot of money at stake as well for many," according to the expert.
He pointed out that Ukraine should not receive any security guarantees without reciprocal measures for Russia.
"Additionally, there should be no admission to NATO nor similar security-related relationships. Ukraine should be neutral, as was agreed to when its independence was granted. No European or NATO troops should be on Ukrainian soil," Rasmussen added.
Zelensky said before the talks in Geneva that security guarantees are a priority for Kiev.
His term expired on May 20, 2024. The Ukrainian authorities canceled the 2024 presidential election, citing martial law and general mobilization. Russian President Putin previously stated that, according to preliminary estimates, the only legitimate authority in Ukraine is the parliament and the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.
20 December 2025, 18:19 GMT
Ukraine's parliament will work on introducing the necessary legal changes in March and April to allow for elections to be held in the country under martial law, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper earlier quoted sources as saying that Ukraine began planning to hold a presidential election alongside a peace deal referendum following an alleged US demand to conduct both votes by May 15.