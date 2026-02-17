https://sputnikglobe.com/20260217/zelenskys-ceasefire-for-elections-is-strategic-gambit-not-democratic-move--1123647600.html

Zelensky’s Ceasefire for Elections is Strategic Gambit, Not Democratic Move

Volodymyr Zelensky's reluctance to hold elections in Ukraine is multi-faced, according to Marco Marsili, geopolitical analyst at CESRAN International and former OSCE election observer.

The Ukrainian politician is on thin ice despite optimistic polling numbers: "The reported approval ratings reflect a carefully managed wartime narrative, not democratic reality," Marsili tells Sputnik. What's the reality? To block elections and derail legitimate peace talks, Zelensky is demanding conditions that directly contradict Russia’s position. How would Zelensky use the ceasefire he demands? Military respite: "It is a classic military pause dressed in political clothing," the pundit explains. "Two months without active hostilities would allow Ukraine to reconstitute its shattered forces."Shifting blame: By proposing elections and blaming Russia for rejection, Zelensky positions himself as pro-democracy and paints Moscow as the obstacle Dragging West deeper into conflict: A positive Western response to Zelensky’s security demands during potential elections deepens their commitment; a negative one exposes the limits of their support

