Greenland's Prime Minister on Trump Sending Hospital Ship to Island: 'No, Thanks'
Greenland's Prime Minister on Trump Sending Hospital Ship to Island: 'No, Thanks'
Greenland's PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen dismissed US President Donald Trump's idea of sending a hospital ship to the island, calling on the United States to engage in dialogue instead of posting "random comments" on social media.
Earlier, Trump announced that he was sending a floating hospital to Greenland to care for local residents, specifying that the vessel was "already on its way." On Sunday, the DR broadcaster reported that the Danish government was unaware of any plans to send a floating hospital from the US to the island, and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen noted that there was no need for outside assistance.
"We say 'no, thank you.' We took note of President Trump's idea to send an American floating hospital to Greenland," Nielsen wrote on Facebook. *
The politician recalled that Greenland had free public healthcare, pointing out that this is not the case in the United States, where treatment is paid for.
"We are always open to dialogue and cooperation, including with the United States, but instead of posting more or less random comments on social media, just talk to us," Nielsen urged.
For her part, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that she was glad to live in a country where everyone had free and equal access to healthcare, with the same approach being used in Greenland.
On January 25, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz claimed that if a Greenlander were diagnosed with cancer today, it would be "darn near a death sentence." On January 27, Danish member of the European Parliament Henrik Dahl accused Waltz of lying, adding that he likely wasn't even ashamed of it.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic leaders have warned American authorities against seizing the island, stating that they expect respect for the Kingdom's territorial integrity.
*banned in Russia as extremist