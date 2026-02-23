https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/hungary-blocks-20th-package-of-anti-russia-sanctions-106b-loan-to-ukraine---szijjarto-1123675863.html

Hungary Blocks 20th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions, $106B Loan to Ukraine - Szijjarto

Hungary Blocks 20th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions, $106B Loan to Ukraine - Szijjarto

Sputnik International

Hungary blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions, as well as the 90 billion euro ($106 billion) loan to Ukraine, due to Kiev's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

2026-02-23T14:17+0000

2026-02-23T14:17+0000

2026-02-23T14:17+0000

world

ukraine

peter szijjarto

brussels

hungary

european union (eu)

loan

druzhba pipeline

halt

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5f51564726f68a86491cffdf91b933.jpg

"At today's meeting, I made it clear that we do not support the 20th package of sanctions and do not give permission for this. And I made it clear that we would not agree to Ukraine receiving a military loan of 90 billion euros. Because the Ukrainians cannot blackmail us, they cannot jeopardize the security of Hungary's energy supply by conspiring with Brussels and the Hungarian opposition," Szijjarto told reporters, following a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers.Hungary considers Ukraine's suspension of Russian oil transit through Druzhba as encroachment on its sovereignty, Szijjarto concluded.The termination of Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline was the result of collusion between Kiev and Brussels, Szijjarto said.On February 18, Szijjarto said that Hungary stopped supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. He said this was a response to Kiev's blackmail, as Ukraine is not resuming the transit of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline for political reasons, trying to cause an energy crisis in the country and influence the April elections.The EU countries are preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine and want to send their troops there as soon as possible, the minister added.Ukraine demands 155 billion euros ($183 billion) from the EU only for the maintenance of the army in 2026, a loan of 90 billion euros is not enough for it, Peter Szijjarto said."Colleagues have made it clear that the 90 billion euros previously agreed upon and now blocked by Hungary are not enough to meet Ukraine's financial needs, and in the near future it is necessary to make a decision on sending even more resources, even more money to Ukraine. This was also confirmed by the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, who said that this year they need 155 billion euros only for the maintenance of the army," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists, following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-sabotage-on-transneft-druzhba-oil-pipeline-in-lipetsk-region-1123303702.html

ukraine

brussels

hungary

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary blocked the 20th package of anti-russia sanctions, kiev's shutdown of the druzhba oil pipeline, hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto