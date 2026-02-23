International
Hungary Blocks 20th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions, $106B Loan to Ukraine - Szijjarto
Hungary Blocks 20th Package of Anti-Russia Sanctions, $106B Loan to Ukraine - Szijjarto
Hungary blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions, as well as the 90 billion euro ($106 billion) loan to Ukraine, due to Kiev's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"At today's meeting, I made it clear that we do not support the 20th package of sanctions and do not give permission for this. And I made it clear that we would not agree to Ukraine receiving a military loan of 90 billion euros. Because the Ukrainians cannot blackmail us, they cannot jeopardize the security of Hungary's energy supply by conspiring with Brussels and the Hungarian opposition," Szijjarto told reporters, following a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers.Hungary considers Ukraine's suspension of Russian oil transit through Druzhba as encroachment on its sovereignty, Szijjarto concluded.The termination of Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline was the result of collusion between Kiev and Brussels, Szijjarto said.On February 18, Szijjarto said that Hungary stopped supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. He said this was a response to Kiev's blackmail, as Ukraine is not resuming the transit of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline for political reasons, trying to cause an energy crisis in the country and influence the April elections.The EU countries are preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine and want to send their troops there as soon as possible, the minister added.Ukraine demands 155 billion euros ($183 billion) from the EU only for the maintenance of the army in 2026, a loan of 90 billion euros is not enough for it, Peter Szijjarto said."Colleagues have made it clear that the 90 billion euros previously agreed upon and now blocked by Hungary are not enough to meet Ukraine's financial needs, and in the near future it is necessary to make a decision on sending even more resources, even more money to Ukraine. This was also confirmed by the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, who said that this year they need 155 billion euros only for the maintenance of the army," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists, following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU countries.
hungary blocked the 20th package of anti-russia sanctions, kiev's shutdown of the druzhba oil pipeline, hungarian foreign minister peter szijjarto
14:17 GMT 23.02.2026
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankHungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the high-level international conference "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World"
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary blocked the 20th package of anti-Russia sanctions, as well as the 90 billion euro ($106 billion) loan to Ukraine, due to Kiev's shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
"At today's meeting, I made it clear that we do not support the 20th package of sanctions and do not give permission for this. And I made it clear that we would not agree to Ukraine receiving a military loan of 90 billion euros. Because the Ukrainians cannot blackmail us, they cannot jeopardize the security of Hungary's energy supply by conspiring with Brussels and the Hungarian opposition," Szijjarto told reporters, following a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers.
Hungary considers Ukraine's suspension of Russian oil transit through Druzhba as encroachment on its sovereignty, Szijjarto concluded.
The termination of Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline was the result of collusion between Kiev and Brussels, Szijjarto said.
"It turned out to be a shocking fact that Ukraine is really colluding with Brussels, really colluding with the European Commission headed by von der Leyen in terms of blocking the supply of [Russian] oil [via Druzhba pipeline]. It was finally revealed and proven today," Szijjarto told reporters, following a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers.
On February 18, Szijjarto said that Hungary stopped supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. He said this was a response to Kiev's blackmail, as Ukraine is not resuming the transit of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline for political reasons, trying to cause an energy crisis in the country and influence the April elections.
The EU countries are preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine and want to send their troops there as soon as possible, the minister added.
Ukraine demands 155 billion euros ($183 billion) from the EU only for the maintenance of the army in 2026, a loan of 90 billion euros is not enough for it, Peter Szijjarto said.
"Colleagues have made it clear that the 90 billion euros previously agreed upon and now blocked by Hungary are not enough to meet Ukraine's financial needs, and in the near future it is necessary to make a decision on sending even more resources, even more money to Ukraine. This was also confirmed by the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, who said that this year they need 155 billion euros only for the maintenance of the army," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists, following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU countries.
