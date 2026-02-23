Russia is Fighting For Its Future, Independence, Truth and Justice — Putin
08:29 GMT 23.02.2026 (Updated: 08:37 GMT 23.02.2026)
© SputnikRussian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the state awards ceremony on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day
Russia is fighting for its future, independence, truth and justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Russian soldiers are acting cohesively and accurately in the special military operation zone, Putin added.
Vladimir Putin the Heroes of Russia for their service to the country.
"Thank you for your service to the Fatherland. I congratulate you," Putin told the servicepeople during the state awards ceremony.
On Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin presented state awards to military personnel who have been awarded the title of Hero of Russia and the Order of Courage.
Other key statements:
The Russian military personnel are operating in a coordinated and precise manner in the special military operation zone
Heroes of the special military operation stand firmly for Russia
Today we honor all those who, risking their lives and with love for Russia, fulfill their military duty in the special military operation zone