Russia is Fighting For Its Future, Independence, Truth and Justice — Putin

Russia is fighting for its future, independence, truth and justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

2026-02-23T08:29+0000

2026-02-23T08:29+0000

2026-02-23T08:37+0000

"Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, for truth and justice," Putin said during a state awards ceremony in the Kremlin on Defender of the Fatherland Day.Russian soldiers are acting cohesively and accurately in the special military operation zone, Putin added.Vladimir Putin the Heroes of Russia for their service to the country.On Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin presented state awards to military personnel who have been awarded the title of Hero of Russia and the Order of Courage.Other key statements:

