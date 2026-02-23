International
Russia is fighting for its future, independence, truth and justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2026-02-23T08:29+0000
2026-02-23T08:37+0000
"Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, for truth and justice," Putin said during a state awards ceremony in the Kremlin on Defender of the Fatherland Day.Russian soldiers are acting cohesively and accurately in the special military operation zone, Putin added.Vladimir Putin the Heroes of Russia for their service to the country.On Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin presented state awards to military personnel who have been awarded the title of Hero of Russia and the Order of Courage.Other key statements:
08:29 GMT 23.02.2026 (Updated: 08:37 GMT 23.02.2026)
© SputnikRussian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the state awards ceremony on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day
Russia is fighting for its future, independence, truth and justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, for truth and justice," Putin said during a state awards ceremony in the Kremlin on Defender of the Fatherland Day.
Russian soldiers are acting cohesively and accurately in the special military operation zone, Putin added.
Vladimir Putin the Heroes of Russia for their service to the country.
"Thank you for your service to the Fatherland. I congratulate you," Putin told the servicepeople during the state awards ceremony.
On Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin presented state awards to military personnel who have been awarded the title of Hero of Russia and the Order of Courage.
Other key statements:
The Russian military personnel are operating in a coordinated and precise manner in the special military operation zone
Heroes of the special military operation stand firmly for Russia
Today we honor all those who, risking their lives and with love for Russia, fulfill their military duty in the special military operation zone
President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the command post of the Joint Group of Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2026
World
Russia's Advanced Military Equipment Will Always Be in Good Hands - Putin
03:14 GMT
