Russian Forces Strike Transport, Energy and Fuel Sites Supporting Ukrainian Military – MoD
Russian forces carried out strikes on the transport, energy, fuel infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated up to 390 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Kiev has also lost up to 355 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok and up to 225 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past day, the statement read.In the past 24 hours, Ukraine also lost more than 50 soldiers and 15 vehicles in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr, and over 140 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles and five artillery pieces in battles with Battlegroup Yug, the statement added.Battlegroup Zapad also improved their tactical position, eliminating up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers, the defense ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated up to 390 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy lost up to 390 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles and an artillery unit," the statement read.
Kiev has also lost up to 355 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
and up to 225 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past day, the statement read.
In the past 24 hours, Ukraine also lost more than 50 soldiers and 15 vehicles in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr, and over 140 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles and five artillery pieces in battles with Battlegroup Yug, the statement added.
Battlegroup Zapad also improved their tactical position, eliminating up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers, the defense ministry added.