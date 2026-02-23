https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/russian-forces-strike-transport-energy-and-fuel-sites-supporting-ukrainian-military--mod-1123674996.html

Russian Forces Strike Transport, Energy and Fuel Sites Supporting Ukrainian Military – MoD

Russian Forces Strike Transport, Energy and Fuel Sites Supporting Ukrainian Military – MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces carried out strikes on the transport, energy, fuel infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-02-23T10:39+0000

2026-02-23T10:39+0000

2026-02-23T10:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

kiev

strike

energy

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_0:214:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_652326d0dfc6dee1afdbc2a50c3fea8e.jpg

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr eliminated up to 390 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Kiev has also lost up to 355 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok and up to 225 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past day, the statement read.In the past 24 hours, Ukraine also lost more than 50 soldiers and 15 vehicles in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr, and over 140 military personnel, six armored combat vehicles and five artillery pieces in battles with Battlegroup Yug, the statement added.Battlegroup Zapad also improved their tactical position, eliminating up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers, the defense ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/russian-forces-liberate-minkovka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1123642089.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces strike, russian forces carried out strikes on the transport, russian defense ministry, armed forces of ukraine