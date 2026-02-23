https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/switzerland-open-to-host-next-trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-settlement---foreign-ministry-1123676181.html
Switzerland Open to Host Next Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Settlement - Foreign Ministry
Switzerland Open to Host Next Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Settlement - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Switzerland remains at the disposal of United States, Russia and Ukraine if they decide to continue talks, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik on Monday.
2026-02-23T16:29+0000
2026-02-23T16:29+0000
2026-02-23T16:29+0000
world
vladimir medinsky
switzerland
russia
ukraine
peace
peace negotiations
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_0:0:3548:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_79cebf45d7c3c168ecd2afec96423bb6.jpg
"Following recent negotiations in Geneva, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the authorities of the United States, Russia and Ukraine. Switzerland, and Geneva in particular, remain at the disposal of the three parties, if they jointly decide to continue negotiations here," Bidault said.On February 17-18, representatives of Moscow, Kiev and Washington held talks in Geneva on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. The Russian delegation at the talks was headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Following the results of the second day of negotiations, Medinsky said that the discussions were difficult, but businesslike and also announced a new meeting in the near future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/kremlin-says-has-nothing-to-add-to-characteristics-of-geneva-talks-given-by-medinsky-1123657794.html
switzerland
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b549a454db6ccd6a62446f7612009315.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trilateral talks on ukraine settlement, swiss foreign ministry communications chief nicolas bidault, switzerland open to host
trilateral talks on ukraine settlement, swiss foreign ministry communications chief nicolas bidault, switzerland open to host
Switzerland Open to Host Next Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Settlement - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland remains at the disposal of United States, Russia and Ukraine if they decide to continue talks, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bidault told Sputnik on Monday.
"Following recent negotiations in Geneva, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the authorities of the United States, Russia and Ukraine. Switzerland, and Geneva in particular, remain at the disposal of the three parties, if they jointly decide to continue negotiations here," Bidault said.
On February 17-18, representatives of Moscow, Kiev and Washington held talks in Geneva on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
. The Russian delegation at the talks was headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Following the results of the second day of negotiations, Medinsky said that the discussions were difficult, but businesslike and also announced a new meeting in the near future.