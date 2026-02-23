https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/uk-govt-does-not-rule-out-retaliatory-tariffs-against-us--reports-1123676056.html
UK Gov't Does Not Rule Out Retaliatory Tariffs Against US – Reports
"Nothing is off the table," the 10 Downing Street spokesperson was quoted as saying, when asked if the UK government could impose retaliatory tariffs. However, the UK industry opposes a trade war with the US, the spokesperson said, adding that the UK puts a heavy stress on "constructive engagement with our US counterparts." On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced an increase in import tariffs from 10% to 15% against all countries, which he introduced in response to a Supreme Court ruling challenging his earlier import tariffs. On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled against the tariff scheme that Trump introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The president lashed back at the court for making a "ridiculous" decision and ordered a temporary 10% tariff to be levied on all imports to the US for 150 days. On Saturday, he announced an increase to 15% in the import duties on all countries.
UK Gov't Does Not Rule Out Retaliatory Tariffs Against US – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom does not rule out the possibility of imposing tariffs against the United States as a retaliation following the new 15% US tariffs, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office was quoted by Sky News as saying on Monday.
"Nothing is off the table," the 10 Downing Street spokesperson was quoted as saying, when asked if the UK government could impose retaliatory tariffs.
However, the UK industry opposes a trade war with the US, the spokesperson said, adding that the UK puts a heavy stress on "constructive engagement with our US counterparts."
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump
announced an increase in import tariffs from 10% to 15% against all countries, which he introduced in response to a Supreme Court ruling challenging his earlier import tariffs.
On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled against the tariff scheme that Trump introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The president lashed back at the court for making a "ridiculous" decision and ordered a temporary 10% tariff to be levied on all imports to the US for 150 days. On Saturday, he announced an increase to 15% in the import duties on all countries.