Enemy Failed to Defeat Russia Strategically, Now Resorts to Individual Attacks and Terrorism - Putin
Enemy Failed to Defeat Russia Strategically, Now Resorts to Individual Attacks and Terrorism - Putin
The enemy failed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield and now resorts to individual attacks and terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) board.
Other statements by the Russian president:
13:39 GMT 24.02.2026 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 24.02.2026)
The enemy failed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield and now resorts to individual attacks and terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) board.
Other statements by the Russian president:
FSB employees are now in a unified, cohesive combat formation, defending the homeland
Conducting the special military operation requires the FSB to be fully focused and concentrated
The FSB
makes an essential contribution to ensuring Russia's sovereignty and the safety of its citizens
FSB employees in 2025 effectively tackled tasks across all areas of work
Putin thanked FSB employees for their service to Russia and noted their personal courage
The enemy does not hesitate to use any means in the fight against Russia, and there is information about the possibility of transferring nuclear components
Russia's enemies are doing everything to destroy what has been achieved on the negotiating track
There is information available about the preparation of a possible bombing of TurkStream, Blue Stream
Russia has promising military developments that are in the implementation stage