Enemy Failed to Defeat Russia Strategically, Now Resorts to Individual Attacks and Terrorism - Putin

Enemy Failed to Defeat Russia Strategically, Now Resorts to Individual Attacks and Terrorism - Putin

The enemy failed to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield and now resorts to individual attacks and terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) board.

2026

