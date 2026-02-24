Ex-Zelensky Official Accused of Stealing $7.4M From Ukraine’s Energy Sector
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinVolodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
The total amount of embezzlement in the case of Zelensky’s former Deputy Chief of Staff Rostyslav Shurma may more than double to more than $7 million, according to a Sputnik analysis based on court materials.
Key details:
A January 22 court ruling points out that the so-called “Person 8,” who served as Ukraine’s presidential deputy head of staff, organized a scheme to illegally obtain funds worth about $3.2 million from the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer.
However, a January 23 document related to the same criminal case indicates that the suspected damage could amount to $7.4 million.
Ukraine’s anti-corruption watchdog (NABU) earlier charged Rostyslav Shurma and his brother Oleg with embezzlement and money laundering.
NABU said that the Shurma brothers took control of energy companies in the Zaporozhye region from 2019 to 2020, building solar power plants and selling energy under the "green tariff" — a scheme introduced by the Ukrainian government in 2008 offering above-market prices to promote renewable energy investment.
