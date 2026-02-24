https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/intent-of-uk-france-to-arm-ukraine-with-nuclear-weapons-flagrant-violation-of-intl-law--kremlin-1123678328.html

Intent of UK, France to Arm Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons Flagrant Violation of Int'l Law – Kremlin

Intention of Britain and France to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons a flagrant violation of the norms and principles of the relevant acts of international law... 24.02.2026, Sputnik International

"This is a blatant violation of all the norms and principles of relevant acts of international law," Peskov said.The data of the Russian intelligence that the United Kingdom and France are preparing to give Kiev nuclear arms is extremely important in terms of the threat this poses to the entire non-proliferation regime, Peskov said.Such plans of London and Paris will be taken into account by Russia during negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov added.Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.

