Intent of UK, France to Arm Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons Flagrant Violation of Int'l Law – Kremlin
Intent of UK, France to Arm Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons Flagrant Violation of Int'l Law – Kremlin
Intent of UK, France to Arm Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons Flagrant Violation of Int'l Law – Kremlin
09:48 GMT 24.02.2026 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 24.02.2026)
Intention of Britain and France to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons a flagrant violation of the norms and principles of the relevant acts of international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is a blatant violation of all the norms and principles of relevant acts of international law," Peskov said.
The data of the Russian intelligence that the United Kingdom and France are preparing to give Kiev nuclear arms is extremely important in terms of the threat this poses to the entire non-proliferation regime, Peskov said.
"Of course, this information is extremely important. It is important in terms of the threat it poses to the entire non-proliferation regime. Including in the context of the active conflict that is actually taking place in Europe, on the European continent," Peskov told reporters.
Such plans of London and Paris will be taken into account by Russia during negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov added.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.