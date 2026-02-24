https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/uk-france-preparing-to-arm-ukraine-with-nuclear-weapons---russian-foreign-intelligence-1123677966.html

UK, France Preparing to Arm Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons - Russian Foreign Intelligence

The United Kingdom and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

"London and Paris are preparing to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb ... the British and French elites are not ready to accept defeat. It is believed that Ukraine needs to be supplied with the 'Wunderwaffe.' Kiev will be able to claim more favorable conditions for the end of hostilities if it possesses an atomic or at least a so-called dirty bomb," the SVR said in a statement. The UK and France are aware that the development of the situation in Ukraine leaves no chance of achieving victory over Russia at the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read, adding that the countries are actively working to resolve the issues of providing Kiev with nuclear weapons and their means of delivery. The Western states are aware that their plans to provide Kiev with nuclear weapons and a dirty bomb imply a gross violation of international law, primarily the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and run the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system, the statement read. "In this regard, the main efforts of Westerners are focused on making Kiev obtaining nuclear weapons look like the result of the development of the Ukrainians themselves," the SVR said. The extremely dangerous plans of London and Paris to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons indicate their loss of a sense of reality, the SVR said, adding that London and Paris hope in vain to avoid responsibility for their plans.

