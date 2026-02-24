https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/police-car-blown-up-in-moscow-whats-known-so-far-1123677838.html

Police Car Blown Up in Moscow: What’s Known So Far?

Police Car Blown Up in Moscow: What’s Known So Far?

A police officer was killed and two others injured in an explosion near the Savyolovsky railway station in central Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 0:05 am local time (21:05 GMT), when an unknown individual approached a police patrol vehicle at Savyolovsky Square, according to information from Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Investigative Committee. Shortly after, an unidentified device detonated. The police officer killed in the blast has been identified as Senior Police Lieutenant Denis Bratushchenko, while two other police officers were hospitalized and are in serious condition.A detailed inspection of the crime scene and analysis of external surveillance camera footage revealed that the perpetrator died at the scene. The identity and motive of the attacker remain unknown. The area around Savyolovsky Station was cordoned off after the incident, with investigators and bomb technicians combing the scene for evidence.Moscow police are continuing to collaborate with other security services to establish the full circumstances surrounding the explosion. A criminal case has been opened under two articles, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and illegal trafficking of explosive devices. The families of the deceased and injured officers will be provided with all necessary assistance.

