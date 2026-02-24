International
Russia Will Have to Use Any Weapons If Ukraine Obtains Nuclear Technologies - Medvedev
Russia Will Have to Use Any Weapons If Ukraine Obtains Nuclear Technologies - Medvedev
Russia will have to use any weapons, including non-strategic nuclear arms, against targets in Ukraine in case of the transfer of nuclear technologies to Kiev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"There can be no shadow of a doubt that in such a scenario, Russia will have to use any type of weapon, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country," Medvedev told a Russian media.Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will have to use any weapons, including non-strategic nuclear arms, against targets in Ukraine in case of the transfer of nuclear technologies to Kiev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"There can be no shadow of a doubt that in such a scenario, Russia will have to use any type of weapon, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country," Medvedev told a Russian media.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.
World
Ukrainian Long-Standing Obsession With Nuclear Blackmail Exposed
10:43 GMT
