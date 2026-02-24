https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/russian-forces-liberate-rizdvyanka-village-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1123678158.html

Russian Forces Liberate Rizdvyanka Village in Zaporozhye Region – MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Rizdvyanka Village in Zaporozhye Region – MoD

Sputnik International

Russian troops have taken control of Rizdvyanka village in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-02-24T09:14+0000

2026-02-24T09:14+0000

2026-02-24T09:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye

russia

russian defense ministry

kiev

russian armed forces

russian army

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195370_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29f4e146e3be0bb466b96bce21332b6a.jpg

"As a result of offensive actions, units of the Vostok group of forces took control of the village of Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.By taking the settlement of Rizdvyanka, Russian forces have extended their zone of control westward of the Gaichur River. Russian air and missile firepower obliterated the transport and energy infrastructure supporting the Kiev regime’s forces. In terms of air defense superiority, Russian air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 380 UAVs over the past 24 hours.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 335 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Kiev has also lost up too 215 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past day, the statement read.Additionally, the Russian armed forces attacked transport and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russian-forces-liberate-krinichnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-and-kharkovka-in-sumy-region-1123650083.html

zaporozhye

russia

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, russian defense ministry, rizdvyanka village in the zaporozhye region, russian forces liberate