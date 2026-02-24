https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/russian-forces-liberate-rizdvyanka-village-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1123678158.html
Russian Forces Liberate Rizdvyanka Village in Zaporozhye Region – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Rizdvyanka Village in Zaporozhye Region – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian troops have taken control of Rizdvyanka village in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of offensive actions, units of the Vostok group of forces took control of the village of Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.By taking the settlement of Rizdvyanka, Russian forces have extended their zone of control westward of the Gaichur River. Russian air and missile firepower obliterated the transport and energy infrastructure supporting the Kiev regime's forces. In terms of air defense superiority, Russian air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 380 UAVs over the past 24 hours.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 335 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Kiev has also lost up too 215 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past day, the statement read.Additionally, the Russian armed forces attacked transport and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have taken control of Rizdvyanka village in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of offensive actions, units of the Vostok group of forces took control of the village of Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
By taking the settlement of Rizdvyanka, Russian forces have extended their zone of control westward of the Gaichur River. Russian air and missile firepower obliterated the transport and energy infrastructure supporting the Kiev regime’s forces. In terms of air defense superiority, Russian air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 380 UAVs over the past 24 hours.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 335 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 335 soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, nine vehicles and a multiple rocket launcher system," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up too 215 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever over the past day, the statement read.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces
attacked transport and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.