Nuclear Blackmail by Ukrainian Politicians
Ukraine has consistently used its renouncement of the Soviet Union's nuclear legacy as a tool for geopolitical bargaining. However, in recent years, Ukraine’s rhetoric has gone beyond mere regret over a historical mistake and has transformed into direct threats of revising its non-nuclear status.
Ukraine's Nukes-Free Status Must be Preserved - Russian Federation Council Speaker
Ukraine's status as a nuclear-weapon-free state should not be subject to revision, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine's nuclear-weapon-free status was one of the key conditions for its recognition as an independent state. This status is not subject to revision. There should be no nuclear weapons in Ukraine," Matvienko said on Telegram. Ukraine should not receive nuclear weapons and their components, Matvienko added.Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's status as a nuclear-weapon-free state should not be subject to revision, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine's nuclear-weapon-free status was one of the key conditions for its recognition as an independent state. This status is not subject to revision. There should be no nuclear weapons in Ukraine," Matvienko said on Telegram.
Ukraine should not receive nuclear weapons and their components, Matvienko added.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2026
Russia Will Have to Use Any Weapons If Ukraine Obtains Nuclear Technologies - Medvedev
