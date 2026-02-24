https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukraines-nukes-free-status-must-be-preserved---russian-federation-council-speaker-1123680660.html
Ukraine's Nukes-Free Status Must be Preserved - Russian Federation Council Speaker
Ukraine's status as a nuclear-weapon-free state should not be subject to revision, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine's nuclear-weapon-free status was one of the key conditions for its recognition as an independent state. This status is not subject to revision. There should be no nuclear weapons in Ukraine," Matvienko said on Telegram. Ukraine should not receive nuclear weapons and their components, Matvienko added.Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's status as a nuclear-weapon-free state should not be subject to revision, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine's nuclear-weapon-free status was one of the key conditions for its recognition as an independent state. This status is not subject to revision. There should be no nuclear weapons in Ukraine," Matvienko said on Telegram.
Ukraine should not receive nuclear weapons and their components, Matvienko added.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Kiev.