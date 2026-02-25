International
Iranian Foreign Ministry Dismisses US Claims on Missiles, Nuclear Program
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Wednesday dismissed US statements about Iran's missiles, nuclear program, and unrest casualties as false.
"Whatever they're alleging in regards to Iran's nuclear program, Iran's ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January's unrest is simply the repetition of 'big lies'," Baqaei said on X. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he had not yet received Iran's pledge against developing nuclear weapons. Trump also said that Iran has allegedly already developed missiles capable of reaching Europe, and is building ones that could hit the US. Protests erupted in Iran in late December amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. In several cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Wednesday dismissed US statements about Iran's missiles, nuclear program, and unrest casualties as false.
"Whatever they're alleging in regards to Iran's nuclear program, Iran's ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January's unrest is simply the repetition of 'big lies'," Baqaei said on X.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he had not yet received Iran's pledge against developing nuclear weapons. Trump also said that Iran has allegedly already developed missiles capable of reaching Europe, and is building ones that could hit the US.
Protests erupted in Iran in late December amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. In several cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government.
