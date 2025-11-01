https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/russia-to-boost-navy-participation-in-military-cooperation-with-asean---defense-ministry-1123049686.html
Russia to Boost Navy Participation in Military Cooperation With ASEAN - Defense Ministry
Russia to Boost Navy Participation in Military Cooperation With ASEAN - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia intends to increase its navy's presence in military cooperation with ASEAN and within the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) format, Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said on Saturday.
2025-11-01T12:55+0000
2025-11-01T12:55+0000
2025-11-01T12:55+0000
world
oleg savelyev
russia
pacific
australia
russian defense ministry
asean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_0:265:3170:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22347c5fb579b25d7fb51e360fecf8cc.jpg
"Russia intends to expand the navy's participation in military cooperation in this area, both within the Russia-ASEAN format and the ADMM-Plus framework," Savelyev said at the 12th ADMM-Plus. The ADMM serves as ASEAN's highest consultative and cooperative body in the field of defense. The ADMM-Plus platform brings together ASEAN's 10 member states – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor, and Vietnam – along with eight dialogue partners: Russia, India, the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to enhance the capabilities of the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine in Bangkok to combat epidemics and bioterrorism, Oleg Savelyev said.The ministry also said that the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine, established in Bangkok in 2016, contributed to quicker information exchange during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Russian Defense Ministry sees a danger in the West's policy of replacing ASEAN-centric security architecture with closed blocs like AUKUS, Savelyev said.The AUKUS partnership between Australia, the US, and the UK, launched in 2021, focuses on deepening security cooperation and building Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet by the late 2030s.Joint nuclear missions in the Asia-Pacific region and attempts to transfer nuclear technology are aimed at undermining the region's nuclear-free status, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said."We note significant risks associated with so-called ‘joint nuclear missions' in the Asia-Pacific region and attempts to legitimize the transfer of nuclear technology. We believe this could undermine the region's nuclear-free status. All of this considerably increases the threat level not only for ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] members but also directly affects the security of other countries in the region," Savelyev said.The cooperation between Russia and North Korea is not directed against third countries unless those countries are aggressors themselves, Savelyev said.The deputy defense minister added that the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries is completely transparent and publicly accessible.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251029/pepe-escobar-how-asean-keeps-its-centrality-between-china--us-1123037794.html
russia
pacific
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_354:0:3085:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_182aca11da4f6d247ea3d92ea02c093a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia to boost navy participation in military cooperation, cooperation with asean, asean defense ministers' meeting-plus
russia to boost navy participation in military cooperation, cooperation with asean, asean defense ministers' meeting-plus
Russia to Boost Navy Participation in Military Cooperation With ASEAN - Defense Ministry
KUALA LUMPUR (Sputnik) - Russia intends to increase its navy's presence in military cooperation with ASEAN and within the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) format, Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said on Saturday.
"Russia intends to expand the navy's participation in military cooperation in this area, both within the Russia-ASEAN format and the ADMM-Plus framework," Savelyev said at the 12th ADMM-Plus.
The ADMM serves as ASEAN's highest consultative and cooperative body in the field of defense. The ADMM-Plus platform brings together ASEAN's 10 member states – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor, and Vietnam – along with eight dialogue partners: Russia, India, the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.
The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to enhance the capabilities of the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine in Bangkok to combat epidemics and bioterrorism, Oleg Savelyev said.
"The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to contribute to increase the potential of this center, first of all, in responding to epidemics and infectious diseases, secondly, in countering bioterrorism, and thirdly, in providing assistance to the populations of Asia-Pacific states in emergency situations," Savelyev said.
The ministry also said that the ASEAN Center of Military Medicine, established in Bangkok in 2016, contributed to quicker information exchange during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Russian Defense Ministry sees a danger in the West's policy of replacing ASEAN-centric security architecture with closed blocs like AUKUS, Savelyev said.
The AUKUS partnership
between Australia, the US, and the UK, launched in 2021, focuses on deepening security cooperation and building Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet by the late 2030s.
"We see a particular danger in the West's active policy, pursued under the auspices of Indo-Pacific strategies, aimed at eroding, reformatting, and replacing the ASEAN-centric security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region that has developed over many years with new, closed blocs such as AUKUS, the Indo-Pacific Four, QUAD, SQUAD, JAPHUS, and others," Savelyev said.
Joint nuclear missions in the Asia-Pacific region and attempts to transfer nuclear technology are aimed at undermining the region's nuclear-free status, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said.
"We note significant risks associated with so-called ‘joint nuclear missions' in the Asia-Pacific region and attempts to legitimize the transfer of nuclear technology. We believe this could undermine the region's nuclear-free status. All of this considerably increases the threat level not only for ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] members but also directly affects the security of other countries in the region," Savelyev said.
The cooperation between Russia and North Korea is not directed against third countries unless those countries are aggressors themselves, Savelyev said.
"I would also like to mention the issues of Russian-North Korean cooperation that were raised at today's meeting. I want to emphasize that this is precisely an example of cooperation built on the principle of 'not being against anyone.' This cooperation is not directed against third countries - provided, of course, that these third countries do not take aggressive actions against Russia or North Korea," Savelyev said.
The deputy defense minister added that the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries is completely transparent and publicly accessible.