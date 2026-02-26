International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/zimbabwes-lithium-export-ban-aligns-with-global-souths-resource-power-shift-1123696112.html
Zimbabwe’s Lithium Export Ban Aligns With Global South's Resource Power Shift
Zimbabwe’s Lithium Export Ban Aligns With Global South's Resource Power Shift
Sputnik International
Zimbabwe intends to channel the value of the powerhouse mineral lithium – a critical metal fueling aviation, space tech, rechargeable EV batteries, and cutting-edge electronics - back into its own soil.
2026-02-26T14:15+0000
2026-02-26T14:15+0000
world
zimbabwe
lithium
lithium ion battery
democratic republic of the congo
nickel
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/12/1121454936_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a7becb35b77fc20c15a18ff06a0a97f4.jpg
As one of the world's top lithium producers — ranking fourth globally — the African country ’s move to ban exports of raw lithium signals a strategic pivot to domestic processing. Promoting Value AdditionWhile most raw lithium goes abroad, where others make the big profits, Zimbabwe is pushing for local factories to turn the ore into processed forms like lithium sulfate. The country’s struggling economy will be able to sell higher-value processed lithium, collecting more taxes and fees to help pay for schools, roads, and hospitals. Building and running factories will generate more skilled jobs for locals instead of just low-paying mining jobs.Investments Ignite Global South Sheds Its Yoke The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) did the same with cobalt, imposing a 2025 ban that evolved into quotas capping exports to prioritize local refining.Indonesia enforced a raw nickel ore export ban, pushing for onshore processing to add value and compete globally.This long-term play fits the bigger picture of countries in the Global South taking charge of their resources for their own people’s wellbeing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/mineral-wars-global-conflicts-fueled-by-competition-for-rare-resources-1121407138.html
zimbabwe
democratic republic of the congo
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/12/1121454936_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53b474366a20224f4af2033902b7965a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
zimbabwe, powerhouse mineral lithium, why is lithium a critical metal, rechargeable ev batteries, global south, rise of the global south, global south is reclaiming its sovereign wealth, global south is reclaiming its
zimbabwe, powerhouse mineral lithium, why is lithium a critical metal, rechargeable ev batteries, global south, rise of the global south, global south is reclaiming its sovereign wealth, global south is reclaiming its

Zimbabwe’s Lithium Export Ban Aligns With Global South's Resource Power Shift

14:15 GMT 26.02.2026
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek Pieces of lithium sparkle in an ore sample.
 Pieces of lithium sparkle in an ore sample. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2026
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Subscribe
Zimbabwe intends to channel the value of the powerhouse mineral lithium – a critical metal fueling aviation, space tech, rechargeable EV batteries, and cutting-edge electronics - back into its own soil.
As one of the world's top lithium producers — ranking fourth globally — the African country ’s move to ban exports of raw lithium signals a strategic pivot to domestic processing.

Promoting Value Addition

While most raw lithium goes abroad, where others make the big profits, Zimbabwe is pushing for local factories to turn the ore into processed forms like lithium sulfate.
The country’s struggling economy will be able to sell higher-value processed lithium, collecting more taxes and fees to help pay for schools, roads, and hospitals.
Building and running factories will generate more skilled jobs for locals instead of just low-paying mining jobs.

Investments Ignite

Chinese firm Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt invested $400 million in the Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe plant, set to process 400,000 tons annually (per broadcaster ZBC)
Mutapa Energy Minerals' is a $270-million facility, funded by Chinese partners, set to handle 600,000 tons yearly
Bikita Minerals' Expansion owned by Sinomine Resource Group is a major mine advancing a $500-million phased lithium sulfate plant

Global South Sheds Its Yoke

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) did the same with cobalt, imposing a 2025 ban that evolved into quotas capping exports to prioritize local refining.
Indonesia enforced a raw nickel ore export ban, pushing for onshore processing to add value and compete globally.
This long-term play fits the bigger picture of countries in the Global South taking charge of their resources for their own people’s wellbeing.
Rare-earth oxides - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
Economy
Mineral Wars: Global Conflicts Fueled by Competition for Rare Resources
11 January 2025, 15:16 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала