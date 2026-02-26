https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/zimbabwes-lithium-export-ban-aligns-with-global-souths-resource-power-shift-1123696112.html

Zimbabwe’s Lithium Export Ban Aligns With Global South's Resource Power Shift

Zimbabwe’s Lithium Export Ban Aligns With Global South's Resource Power Shift

Sputnik International

Zimbabwe intends to channel the value of the powerhouse mineral lithium – a critical metal fueling aviation, space tech, rechargeable EV batteries, and cutting-edge electronics - back into its own soil.

2026-02-26T14:15+0000

2026-02-26T14:15+0000

2026-02-26T14:15+0000

world

zimbabwe

lithium

lithium ion battery

democratic republic of the congo

nickel

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/12/1121454936_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a7becb35b77fc20c15a18ff06a0a97f4.jpg

As one of the world's top lithium producers — ranking fourth globally — the African country ’s move to ban exports of raw lithium signals a strategic pivot to domestic processing. Promoting Value AdditionWhile most raw lithium goes abroad, where others make the big profits, Zimbabwe is pushing for local factories to turn the ore into processed forms like lithium sulfate. The country’s struggling economy will be able to sell higher-value processed lithium, collecting more taxes and fees to help pay for schools, roads, and hospitals. Building and running factories will generate more skilled jobs for locals instead of just low-paying mining jobs.Investments Ignite Global South Sheds Its Yoke The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) did the same with cobalt, imposing a 2025 ban that evolved into quotas capping exports to prioritize local refining.Indonesia enforced a raw nickel ore export ban, pushing for onshore processing to add value and compete globally.This long-term play fits the bigger picture of countries in the Global South taking charge of their resources for their own people’s wellbeing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/mineral-wars-global-conflicts-fueled-by-competition-for-rare-resources-1121407138.html

zimbabwe

democratic republic of the congo

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zimbabwe, powerhouse mineral lithium, why is lithium a critical metal, rechargeable ev batteries, global south, rise of the global south, global south is reclaiming its sovereign wealth, global south is reclaiming its