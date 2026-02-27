https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/omani-foreign-minister-to-meet-with-vance-on-friday-for-talks-on-iran---reports-1123702402.html
Omani Foreign Minister to Meet With Vance on Friday for Talks on Iran - Reports
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and other US officials in Washington on Friday for talks on preventing war with Iran, the MS Now TV channel reported.
Following Thursday's talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran and the United States could hold a new round of negotiations within a week, with delegations due to commence technical consultations in Vienna on March 2 at the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.
10:10 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 27.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and other US officials in Washington on Friday for talks on preventing war with Iran, the MS Now TV channel reported.
Following Thursday's talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran and the United States could hold a new round of negotiations within a week, with delegations due to commence technical consultations in Vienna on March 2 at the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.
Last month, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that the next attack would be even worse and called for not allowing that to happen.