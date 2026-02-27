International
LIVE: Sputnik Hosts Moscow-Islamabad Media Forum, Deepening Bilateral Ties
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/omani-foreign-minister-to-meet-with-vance-on-friday-for-talks-on-iran---reports-1123702402.html
Omani Foreign Minister to Meet With Vance on Friday for Talks on Iran - Reports
Omani Foreign Minister to Meet With Vance on Friday for Talks on Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and other US officials in Washington on Friday for talks on preventing war with Iran, the MS Now TV channel reported.
2026-02-27T10:10+0000
2026-02-27T10:23+0000
world
abbas araghchi
iran
us
steve witkoff
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1b/1123702238_0:145:3127:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_51aebbc5e325a331b5a84ef45a6815d1.jpg
Following Thursday's talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran and the United States could hold a new round of negotiations within a week, with delegations due to commence technical consultations in Vienna on March 2 at the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260226/new-round-of-iran-us-nuclear-talks-to-take-place-in-geneva-1123691170.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/1b/1123702238_198:0:2927:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c9df655409d6e83aa3052fdc50c49f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
oman, foreign minister, us vice president, jd vance, talks, war, iran, nuclear talks
oman, foreign minister, us vice president, jd vance, talks, war, iran, nuclear talks

Omani Foreign Minister to Meet With Vance on Friday for Talks on Iran - Reports

10:10 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 27.02.2026)
In this photo released by the Oman's Foreign Ministry, Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy, center, shakes hands with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, accompanied by Jared Kushner, left, during a meeting prior to Iran and U.S. negotiations in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Oman Foreign Ministry via AP, File)
In this photo released by the Oman's Foreign Ministry, Steve Witkoff, White House special envoy, center, shakes hands with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, accompanied by Jared Kushner, left, during a meeting prior to Iran and U.S. negotiations in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Oman Foreign Ministry via AP, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and other US officials in Washington on Friday for talks on preventing war with Iran, the MS Now TV channel reported.
Following Thursday's talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran and the United States could hold a new round of negotiations within a week, with delegations due to commence technical consultations in Vienna on March 2 at the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that the next attack would be even worse and called for not allowing that to happen.

This combo of pictures show President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2026
World
New Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks to Take Place in Geneva
Yesterday, 06:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала