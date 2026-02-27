https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/omani-foreign-minister-to-meet-with-vance-on-friday-for-talks-on-iran---reports-1123702402.html

Omani Foreign Minister to Meet With Vance on Friday for Talks on Iran - Reports

Omani Foreign Minister to Meet With Vance on Friday for Talks on Iran - Reports

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi is scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance and other US officials in Washington on Friday for talks on preventing war with Iran, the MS Now TV channel reported.

Following Thursday's talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran and the United States could hold a new round of negotiations within a week, with delegations due to commence technical consultations in Vienna on March 2 at the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.

