Russian Intel Uncovers Ukrainian Plot to Sabotage Blue Stream & TurkStream Gas Pipelines - Kremlin

Moscow has repeatedly alerted Turkiye to intelligence regarding possible Ukrainian sabotage targeting the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream pipelines, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

2026-02-27T12:35+0000

This disclosure follows President Putin's remarks earlier on Tuesday. During a meeting with the Federal Security Service (FSB), Putin revealed that Russia had obtained intelligence indicating potential sabotage operations targeting the two gas pipelines.On Ukraine TalksThe three-way negotiations for resolving the Ukrainian conflict between Russia, the US, and Ukraine will continue, Peskov told journalists.Once a deal is struck, the Kremlin will announce the timeline for future talks. For now, work is proceeding and contacts are ongoing.President Putin is immediately briefed after every negotiation, Peskov noted.He also noted that there has been no major shift in Ukraine’s stance. "No, so far, no significant change in the Kiev regime's position can be noted," he said.On Economic Relations With the USAny results emerging from ongoing economic contacts with the United States will be shared with the media once they materialize, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed. He noted that Kirill Dmitriev, President Putin’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation, is continuing his efforts in this area."The moment there are results, we will share them with you," Peskov told reporters.On Pakistan-Afghanistan HostilitiesWhile maintaining a pulse on the developments there, Moscow is not rushing to draw any conclusions but hopes for a swift end to the military clashes. The fighting erupted after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Afghan territory, prompting Afghanistan to launch an operation along the Durand Line. On Frozen Russian AssetsMachinations to appropriate Russian assets in the West are far from over, Peskov warned, pointing to the hostile mood engulfing several European nations. "Given the prevailing attitudes, it is obvious that attempts to legitimize and advance this theft will continue," he emphasized.

