Russian Intel Uncovers Ukrainian Plot to Sabotage Blue Stream & TurkStream Gas Pipelines - Kremlin
Moscow has repeatedly alerted Turkiye to intelligence regarding possible Ukrainian sabotage targeting the Blue Stream and Turkish Stream pipelines, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
10:09 GMT 27.02.2026 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 27.02.2026)
Details of a plot by Ukraine to sabotage the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines have been repeatedly shared with the Turkish authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
This disclosure follows President Putin's remarks earlier on Tuesday. During a meeting with the Federal Security Service (FSB), Putin revealed that Russia had obtained intelligence indicating potential sabotage operations targeting the two gas pipelines.
"This information has been repeatedly conveyed to our Turkish colleagues," Peskov told reporters, responding to a question from RIA Novosti about the potential sabotage targeting these pipelines.
The three-way negotiations for resolving the Ukrainian conflict between Russia, the US, and Ukraine will continue, Peskov told journalists.
"Yes, we are talking about the continuation of this three-party format," he confirmed.
Once a deal is struck, the Kremlin will announce the timeline for future talks. For now, work is proceeding and contacts are ongoing.
"Work is underway, and contacts are being made. As soon as an agreement is reached, we will inform you," Peskov stressed.
President Putin is immediately briefed after every negotiation, Peskov noted.
"Naturally, the president is informed promptly after every contact. This information is reported to him immediately," the spokesman stated.
He also noted that there has been no major shift in Ukraine’s stance. "No, so far, no significant change in the Kiev regime's position can be noted," he said.
On Economic Relations With the US
Any results emerging from ongoing economic contacts with the United States will be shared with the media once they materialize, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed. He noted that Kirill Dmitriev, President Putin’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation, is continuing his efforts in this area.
"The moment there are results, we will share them with you," Peskov told reporters.
On Pakistan-Afghanistan Hostilities
While maintaining a pulse on the developments there, Moscow is not rushing to draw any conclusions but hopes for a swift end to the military clashes. The fighting erupted after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Afghan territory, prompting Afghanistan to launch an operation along the Durand Line.
"We are keeping an eye on the situation along with everyone else, but it’s too early to make any conclusions," Peskov noted.
Machinations to appropriate Russian assets in the West are far from over, Peskov warned, pointing to the hostile mood engulfing several European nations. "Given the prevailing attitudes, it is obvious that attempts to legitimize and advance this theft will continue," he emphasized.