https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/us-central-command-chief-briefs-trump-on-military-options-against-iran---reports-1123702740.html

US Central Command Chief Briefs Trump on Military Options Against Iran - Reports

US Central Command Chief Briefs Trump on Military Options Against Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump heard a briefing from US Central Command Chief Brad Cooper on possible military options against Iran, the ABC News newspaper reported, citing a source.

2026-02-27T10:25+0000

2026-02-27T10:25+0000

2026-02-27T10:25+0000

world

iran

us

abbas araghchi

steve witkoff

donald trump

us central command (centcom)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:108:3072:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_d0af892c5b2afecbd9b84193e19e11c2.jpg

The meeting with the military took place on the day of talks between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva, the report said on Thursday. On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff that Iran and the US could hold a new round of talks within a week. He added that Iranian and US delegations will begin technical consultations in Vienna on Monday, which will be held at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency.Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/iran-cannot-be-crippled-by-loss-of-leadership-araghchi-1123690245.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, trump, us central command, military options, strike, negotiations, iaea