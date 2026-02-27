https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/us-central-command-chief-briefs-trump-on-military-options-against-iran---reports-1123702740.html
US Central Command Chief Briefs Trump on Military Options Against Iran - Reports
US President Donald Trump heard a briefing from US Central Command Chief Brad Cooper on possible military options against Iran, the ABC News newspaper reported, citing a source.
The meeting with the military took place on the day of talks between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva, the report said on Thursday. On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff that Iran and the US could hold a new round of talks within a week. He added that Iranian and US delegations will begin technical consultations in Vienna on Monday, which will be held at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency.Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump heard a briefing from US Central Command Chief Brad Cooper on possible military options against Iran, the ABC News newspaper reported, citing a source.
The meeting with the military took place on the day of talks between US and Iranian delegations in Geneva, the report said on Thursday.
On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff that Iran and the US could hold a new round of talks within a week. He added that Iranian and US delegations will begin technical consultations in Vienna on Monday, which will be held at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.