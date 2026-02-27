https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/us-push-for-chinas-nuclear-talks-involvement-is-unfair-and-unfeasible---foreign-ministry-1123701610.html
US Push for China’s Nuclear Talks Involvement is Unfair and Unfeasible - Foreign Ministry
Demanding that China join negotiations on nuclear disarmament is unfair, it is not feasible at this stage, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any agreement on limiting nuclear weapons must involve the United States, China, and Russia, adding that such a deal would be good for the world. With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.
09:16 GMT 27.02.2026
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Demanding that China join negotiations on nuclear disarmament is unfair, it is not feasible at this stage, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any agreement on limiting nuclear weapons must involve the United States, China, and Russia, adding that such a deal would be good for the world.
"China's nuclear forces are on a completely different level compared to those of the United States and Russia. Demanding that China participate in the so-called trilateral negotiations on nuclear disarmament between China, the United States and Russia at this stage is unfair, irrational and impossible," Mao told reporters.
With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.
President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.