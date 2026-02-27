https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/us-push-for-chinas-nuclear-talks-involvement-is-unfair-and-unfeasible---foreign-ministry-1123701610.html

US Push for China’s Nuclear Talks Involvement is Unfair and Unfeasible - Foreign Ministry

Demanding that China join negotiations on nuclear disarmament is unfair, it is not feasible at this stage, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that any agreement on limiting nuclear weapons must involve the United States, China, and Russia, adding that such a deal would be good for the world. With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.

