US Senator Reed Warns Iran Conflict Would Strain US Ammo Stocks, Affect Response Ability

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Armed Services Committee's leading Democrat Jack Reed on Friday warned that US involvement in a military conflict with Iran would have a "significant and deleterious" impact on ammunition stockpiles and Washington's ability to respond elsewhere.
"I was very impressed with the reports that were attributed to, I should say, [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan] Caine, which is, 'If we get involved in a conflict there [in Iran], we are going to have significant and deleterious effects on our stocks of ammunition, our ability to respond to other places, etc.' I think that advice should be taken very, very seriously," Reed said during the Brookings Institution event.
He added that he has not seen the administration of US President Donald Trump define a clear objective or strategy behind deploying additional naval and other forces to the region.
Earlier in Februart, NBC News reported that the Trump administration had not yet formed a clear understanding of its goals in the event of military action against Iran.
The US military has already transferred over 150 aircraft to Europe and the Middle East amid tensions with Iran.
In January, Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that the next attack would be even worse and called for not allowing that to happen.