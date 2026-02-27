https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/vance-says-no-chance-us-will-get-involved-in-years-long-war-in-middle-east-over-iran-1123705642.html
Vance Says 'No Chance' US Will Get Involved in Years-Long War in Middle East Over Iran
"The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen," Vance told The Washington Post on Thursday. While it remains uncertain whether the US president will choose to further pursue the diplomatic path in talks with Iran, or opt for the military option, Vance believes that airstrikes, even if greater in scope than the previous ones in June, would not escalate into a full-blown conflict. Vance said he still views himself as a "skeptic of foreign military interventions," but added that "Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again." Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Vice President JD Vance has ruled out that the United States will become entangled in a years-long armed conflict in the Middle East if President Donald Trump opts for strikes on Iran.
"The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight — there is no chance that will happen," Vance told The Washington Post on Thursday.
While it remains uncertain whether the US president will choose to further pursue the diplomatic path in talks with Iran, or opt for the military option, Vance believes that airstrikes, even if greater in scope than the previous ones in June, would not escalate into a full-blown conflict.
Vance said he still views himself as a "skeptic of foreign military interventions," but added that "Just because one president screwed up a military conflict doesn’t mean we can never engage in military conflict again."
"I think we all prefer the diplomatic option," the vice-president said. "But it really depends on what the Iranians do and what they say," he continued.
Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear issue. At present, both sides are drafting proposals for a possible agreement.
In January, Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. The US leader recalled that in June 2025, the United States had struck Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. He said that the next attack would be even worse and called for not allowing that to happen.