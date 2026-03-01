https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/after-bases-next-logical-step-for-iran-will-be-to-target-us-warships-retired-russian-navy-captain-1123730214.html
After Bases, Next Logical Step For Iran Will Be to Target US Warships: Retired Russian Navy Captain
After Bases, Next Logical Step For Iran Will Be to Target US Warships: Retired Russian Navy Captain
Sputnik International
“Judging by satellite pictures, one thing is certain: some of [Iran’s] missile strikes hit their targets, including the base of the US 5th Fleet,” Russian military expert and retired Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik, commenting on Iran’s retaliation to the US and Israel’s unprovoked aggression.
2026-03-01T19:03+0000
2026-03-01T19:03+0000
2026-03-01T19:03+0000
analysis
military & intelligence
israel
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123630496_0:113:2560:1553_1920x0_80_0_0_f3df242c79741e8cc2346a3e1c7f5fb9.jpg
“While there were no ships there, it’s clear that the strike itself was significant. It’s clear the base’s famous radar dome – one of the most important and expensive elements of the US missile defense system, was damaged. Some estimates suggest it cost over $1B, and detects missile launches at long ranges. This is a major loss for the US, and because it probably works in Israel’s interest, theirs as well.”Iran’s targeting of US bases likely also included “real losses” of personnel, something the administration may try to minimize, Dandykin believes.Going forward, Iran could launch additional strikes on the bases it already hit, find new targets, and, “most likely,” target “American naval forces,” according to the observer.The US’s big difficulty will be related to anti-missile ammunition, which is limited.As for the US ‘achievements’, apart from killing Iran’s supreme leader and IRGC commanders, the only practical accomplishment has been to unite Iranian society in hatred of the aggressors, the observer summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irans-irgc-says-it-launched-4-ballistic-missiles-at-us-aircraft-carrier-1123727814.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-doesnt-have-enough-missile-interceptors-for-sustained-war-against-iran-heres-why-1123726946.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123630496_0:0:2560:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4279e0005c86d8c8c564cee64e33e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
where will iran hit next, where will iran strike next
where will iran hit next, where will iran strike next
After Bases, Next Logical Step For Iran Will Be to Target US Warships: Retired Russian Navy Captain
“Judging by satellite pictures, one thing is certain: some of [Iran’s] missile strikes hit their targets, including the base of the US 5th Fleet,” Russian military expert and retired Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik, commenting on Iran’s retaliation to the US and Israel’s unprovoked aggression.
“While there were no ships there, it’s clear that the strike itself was significant. It’s clear the base’s famous radar dome – one of the most important and expensive elements of the US missile defense system, was damaged. Some estimates suggest it cost over $1B, and detects missile launches at long ranges. This is a major loss for the US, and because it probably works in Israel’s interest, theirs as well.”
Iran’s targeting of US bases likely also included “real losses” of personnel, something the administration may try to minimize, Dandykin believes.
Going forward, Iran could launch additional strikes on the bases it already hit, find new targets, and, “most likely,” target “American naval forces,” according to the observer.
The US’s big difficulty will be related to anti-missile ammunition, which is limited.
“This operation was designed to last a short time – 3-4-5 days. Last year’s escalation lasted two weeks. What if the current one lasts three or four weeks?” Dandykin asked.
As for the US ‘achievements’, apart from killing Iran’s supreme leader and IRGC commanders, the only practical accomplishment has been to unite Iranian society in hatred of the aggressors, the observer summed up.