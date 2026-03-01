https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/after-bases-next-logical-step-for-iran-will-be-to-target-us-warships-retired-russian-navy-captain-1123730214.html

After Bases, Next Logical Step For Iran Will Be to Target US Warships: Retired Russian Navy Captain

After Bases, Next Logical Step For Iran Will Be to Target US Warships: Retired Russian Navy Captain

Sputnik International

“Judging by satellite pictures, one thing is certain: some of [Iran’s] missile strikes hit their targets, including the base of the US 5th Fleet,” Russian military expert and retired Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik, commenting on Iran’s retaliation to the US and Israel’s unprovoked aggression.

2026-03-01T19:03+0000

2026-03-01T19:03+0000

2026-03-01T19:03+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

israel

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0e/1123630496_0:113:2560:1553_1920x0_80_0_0_f3df242c79741e8cc2346a3e1c7f5fb9.jpg

“While there were no ships there, it’s clear that the strike itself was significant. It’s clear the base’s famous radar dome – one of the most important and expensive elements of the US missile defense system, was damaged. Some estimates suggest it cost over $1B, and detects missile launches at long ranges. This is a major loss for the US, and because it probably works in Israel’s interest, theirs as well.”Iran’s targeting of US bases likely also included “real losses” of personnel, something the administration may try to minimize, Dandykin believes.Going forward, Iran could launch additional strikes on the bases it already hit, find new targets, and, “most likely,” target “American naval forces,” according to the observer.The US’s big difficulty will be related to anti-missile ammunition, which is limited.As for the US ‘achievements’, apart from killing Iran’s supreme leader and IRGC commanders, the only practical accomplishment has been to unite Iranian society in hatred of the aggressors, the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/irans-irgc-says-it-launched-4-ballistic-missiles-at-us-aircraft-carrier-1123727814.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-doesnt-have-enough-missile-interceptors-for-sustained-war-against-iran-heres-why-1123726946.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

where will iran hit next, where will iran strike next