https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/ahmad-vahidi-appointed-commander-of-irans-irgc---reports-1123724906.html
Ahmad Vahidi Appointed Commander of Iran's IRGC - Reports
Ahmad Vahidi Appointed Commander of Iran's IRGC - Reports
Sputnik International
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has appointed Ahmad Vahidi, who previously served as an advisor, to the position of commander, the Iranian news agency Khabar Online reported.
2026-03-01T10:19+0000
2026-03-01T10:19+0000
2026-03-01T10:19+0000
world
middle east
ahmad vahidi
ali shamkhani
israel
tehran
iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093902499_0:100:801:550_1920x0_80_0_0_6eadb8d01048addc0dc62c72fcd73e1d.jpg
Vahidi was appointed to replace Mohammad Pakpour, killed in a recent attack. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed the death of the top command of the Iranian armed forces during US and Israeli strikes, including Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces. Among those killed were Chief of Staff of the Iranian military Abdulrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Pakpour, and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani. On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/putin-extends-condolences-to-iran-over-khameneis-killing--kremlin-1123724511.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093902499_20:0:763:557_1920x0_80_0_0_f16d8c389adaa5b3864c802b80396c16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran's irgc, the iranian islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), ahmad vahidi,
iran's irgc, the iranian islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), ahmad vahidi,
Ahmad Vahidi Appointed Commander of Iran's IRGC - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has appointed Ahmad Vahidi, who previously served as an advisor, to the position of commander, the Iranian news agency Khabar Online reported.
Vahidi was appointed to replace Mohammad Pakpour, killed in a recent attack.
On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed the death of the top command of the Iranian armed forces during US and Israeli strikes, including Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces.
Among those killed were Chief of Staff of the Iranian military Abdulrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Pakpour, and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets
, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.