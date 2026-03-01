https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/ahmad-vahidi-appointed-commander-of-irans-irgc---reports-1123724906.html

Ahmad Vahidi Appointed Commander of Iran's IRGC - Reports

Ahmad Vahidi Appointed Commander of Iran's IRGC - Reports

Sputnik International

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has appointed Ahmad Vahidi, who previously served as an advisor, to the position of commander, the Iranian news agency Khabar Online reported.

2026-03-01T10:19+0000

2026-03-01T10:19+0000

2026-03-01T10:19+0000

world

middle east

ahmad vahidi

ali shamkhani

israel

tehran

iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093902499_0:100:801:550_1920x0_80_0_0_6eadb8d01048addc0dc62c72fcd73e1d.jpg

Vahidi was appointed to replace Mohammad Pakpour, killed in a recent attack. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed the death of the top command of the Iranian armed forces during US and Israeli strikes, including Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces. Among those killed were Chief of Staff of the Iranian military Abdulrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC Commander Pakpour, and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani. On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/putin-extends-condolences-to-iran-over-khameneis-killing--kremlin-1123724511.html

israel

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran's irgc, the iranian islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), ahmad vahidi,