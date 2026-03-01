https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/putin-extends-condolences-to-iran-over-khameneis-killing--kremlin-1123724511.html

Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Khamenei Killing — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family, Kremlin Spokesman Dmtry Peskov said.

Putin said the assassination was carried out with a cynical disregard for human morality and international law.He added that Khamenei would be remembered in Russia as an outstanding statesman who made a significant contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Iran.Putin also asked Pezeshkian to convey his sincere sympathy and support to Khamenei’s relatives and loved ones, as well as to the government and people of Iran.

