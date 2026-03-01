https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/putin-extends-condolences-to-iran-over-khameneis-killing--kremlin-1123724511.html
Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Khamenei Killing — Kremlin
Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Khamenei Killing — Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family, Kremlin Spokesman Dmtry Peskov said.
2026-03-01T10:13+0000
2026-03-01T10:13+0000
2026-03-01T10:26+0000
russia
ayatollah ali khamenei
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
russia
iran
kremlin
us
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_0:164:3057:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc7b864af3330cd6f906219254f3885.jpg
Putin said the assassination was carried out with a cynical disregard for human morality and international law.He added that Khamenei would be remembered in Russia as an outstanding statesman who made a significant contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Iran.Putin also asked Pezeshkian to convey his sincere sympathy and support to Khamenei’s relatives and loved ones, as well as to the government and people of Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/putin-discusses-developments-around-iran-with-security-council-members---kremlin-1123716813.html
russia
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123674206_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc1284d1d8b6812bbcb2dc1a2b7d69f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin, masoud pezeshkian, ali khamenei, iran supreme leader, kremlin statement, russia iran relations, iran assassination, middle east escalation, us israel iran conflict, tehran news, geopolitics, breaking news
putin, masoud pezeshkian, ali khamenei, iran supreme leader, kremlin statement, russia iran relations, iran assassination, middle east escalation, us israel iran conflict, tehran news, geopolitics, breaking news
Putin Sends Condolences to Iran Over Khamenei Killing — Kremlin
10:13 GMT 01.03.2026 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 01.03.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and members of his family, Kremlin Spokesman Dmtry Peskov said.
Putin said the assassination was carried out with a cynical disregard for human morality and international law.
"Please accept our deepest condolences over the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and his family members, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law," the statement read.
He added that Khamenei would be remembered in Russia as an outstanding statesman who made a significant contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Iran.
Putin also asked Pezeshkian to convey his sincere sympathy and support to Khamenei’s relatives and loved ones, as well as to the government and people of Iran
.