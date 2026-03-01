US–Israel Attack on Iran: Here’s the Latest
© Photo : US Central Command/APThis image from video provided by US Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28, 2026.
On Saturday, the US and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties.
Iranian state media has confirmed the death of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his compound in the capital Tehran.
More than 200 people have already been killed during the US–Israel strikes on Iran, according to the Red Crescent.
Israeli military carried out a new series of attacks on about 30 sites in the Islamic Republic.
Number of people killed in a strike on a girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab has soared to 118.
Yesterday, 19:03 GMT
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a “sixth wave” of missile and drone counterattacks on Israel and US bases in the region.
Iranian drone strike damaged Bahrain International Airport, following Iran’s attacks on two airports in the United Arab Emirates and one in Kuwait.
Large cloud of black smoke was seen over Erbil Air Base in Iraq, home to a contingent of US troops, after Iran’s Fars News Agency reported about heavy explosions in the area.
Statements
IRGC announced the beginning of "the most brutal offensive operation in the history of Iran’s Armed Forces" after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Assassination of Khamenei is a “big crime” that “will never go unanswered,” Iran’s presidential office warned, pledging that they “will force those who organized and carried out this crime to repent.”
US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would face an even stronger attack if it tries to respond.
Yesterday, 19:06 GMT
Iran was ready for US and Israeli attacks and had “prepared itself for all possible scenarios, even [actions] following the death of the Supreme Leader,” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted.
US and Israeli military operation against Iran was a “true betrayal of diplomacy,” Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia underscored.
Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani thanked Russia, China, and Pakistan for condemning the US and Israel’s “unlawful act” of military aggression against the Islamic Republic.