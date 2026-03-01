https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/usisrael-attack-on-iran-heres-the-latest-1123722134.html

US–Israel Attack on Iran: Here’s the Latest

US–Israel Attack on Iran: Here’s the Latest

Sputnik International

Iranian state media has confirmed the death of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his compound in the capital Tehran.

2026-03-01T06:37+0000

2026-03-01T06:37+0000

2026-03-01T06:37+0000

iran

us

israel

attacks

attack

diplomacy

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123721975_0:0:3639:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_80cce9b9e45d3cd3f48dba7e0f48837a.jpg

Iranian state media has confirmed the death of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his compound in the capital Tehran.Israeli military carried out a new series of attacks on about 30 sites in the Islamic Republic.Number of people killed in a strike on a girls’ school in the southern Iranian city of Minab has soared to 118.Iranian drone strike damaged Bahrain International Airport, following Iran’s attacks on two airports in the United Arab Emirates and one in Kuwait.Large cloud of black smoke was seen over Erbil Air Base in Iraq, home to a contingent of US troops, after Iran’s Fars News Agency reported about heavy explosions in the area.StatementsIRGC announced the beginning of "the most brutal offensive operation in the history of Iran’s Armed Forces" after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would face an even stronger attack if it tries to respond.Iran was ready for US and Israeli attacks and had “prepared itself for all possible scenarios, even [actions] following the death of the Supreme Leader,” Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted.Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani thanked Russia, China, and Pakistan for condemning the US and Israel’s “unlawful act” of military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/iran-will-withstand-us-israeli-regime-change-attempt-expert-1123720294.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260228/iran-wont-stop-until-us-feels-the-pain-expert-1123720503.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us, israel, attacks, attack, diplomacy