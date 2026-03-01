https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/hormuz-straits-closure-could-trigger-collapse-of-fiat-money-expert-1123725947.html

Hormuz Strait’s Closure Could Trigger Collapse of Fiat Money - Expert

The US and Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory closure of the Hormuz Strait could have “cascading consequences for the global economy,” culminating in severe blows to the US currency order, says energy economist Dr. Kazi Sohag.

“Approximately 17-20 million barrels of oil – representing over 20% of the world’s daily consumption – pass through this narrow waterway every day. These shipments originate primarily from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Iran, and Qatar, and flow toward major importers including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union,” Sohag explained.If sustained, the “immediate consequence” of the supply disruption will be “a sharp spike in energy prices,” not only via physical shortages of crude, but thanks to amplification by financial market speculators, hedge funds, banks and algorithmic traders trading futures, Sohag explained.More broadly, the energy crunch may cause global stock markets to plunge and inflation to surge, “not just in fuel, but across transport, manufacturing and food production, rendering basic goods and services unaffordable for many.”Worse yet, “as the gap between monetary supply and real economic output widens, confidence in fiat currencies could erode, potentially triggering a crisis in the global monetary system,” Sohag stressed.“The world must now brace for a cascade of economic, financial, and geopolitical consequences that could redefine the contours of international stability for years to come,” the economist summed up.

