https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/iran-bans-entry-to-persian-gulf-for-us-ships---senior-iranian-official-1123724667.html
Iran Bans Entry to Persian Gulf for US Ships - Senior Iranian Official
Iran Bans Entry to Persian Gulf for US Ships - Senior Iranian Official
Sputnik International
Iran banned the entry to the Persian Gulf for US ships, senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday.
2026-03-01T10:14+0000
2026-03-01T10:14+0000
2026-03-01T10:14+0000
world
newsfeed
persian gulf
israel
iran
guard mohsen rezaei
middle east
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092156645_0:48:727:457_1920x0_80_0_0_4de9a6af5831293b181c58a168a2a2e4.jpg
"As of today, no US ship has the right to enter the Persian Gulf," Rezaei said on air of Iranian television. Trade through theStrait of Hormuz is impossible at the moment until further notice, the official added.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as several other senior officials, was killed in the attacks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/us-lulled-iran-to-sleep-using-nuclear-talks-as-cover-for-joint-strike--scott-ritter-1123723456.html
persian gulf
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092156645_45:0:682:478_1920x0_80_0_0_9358821cbad4b21ea416986763bd1dfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
persian gulf, us ships, persian gulf for us ships, iranian official mohsen rezaei
persian gulf, us ships, persian gulf for us ships, iranian official mohsen rezaei
Iran Bans Entry to Persian Gulf for US Ships - Senior Iranian Official
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran banned the entry to the Persian Gulf for US ships, senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday.
"As of today, no US ship has the right to enter the Persian Gulf," Rezaei said on air of Iranian television.
Trade through theStrait of Hormuz is impossible at the moment until further notice, the official added.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile
strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as several other senior officials, was killed in the attacks.