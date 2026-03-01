https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/iran-bans-entry-to-persian-gulf-for-us-ships---senior-iranian-official-1123724667.html

Iran Bans Entry to Persian Gulf for US Ships - Senior Iranian Official

Iran Bans Entry to Persian Gulf for US Ships - Senior Iranian Official

Iran banned the entry to the Persian Gulf for US ships, senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday.

"As of today, no US ship has the right to enter the Persian Gulf," Rezaei said on air of Iranian television. Trade through theStrait of Hormuz is impossible at the moment until further notice, the official added.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as several other senior officials, was killed in the attacks.

