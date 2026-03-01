International
Iran Bans Entry to Persian Gulf for US Ships - Senior Iranian Official
Iran Bans Entry to Persian Gulf for US Ships - Senior Iranian Official
Iran banned the entry to the Persian Gulf for US ships, senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday.
"As of today, no US ship has the right to enter the Persian Gulf," Rezaei said on air of Iranian television. Trade through theStrait of Hormuz is impossible at the moment until further notice, the official added.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as several other senior officials, was killed in the attacks.
10:14 GMT 01.03.2026
CC BY 4.0 / sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi / Guardians of the Islamic Revolution commandos and missile boats Navy of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution commandos and missile boats in Great Prophet IX Maneuver in the general area of Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf
Navy of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution commandos and missile boats in Great Prophet IX Maneuver in the general area of Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2026
CC BY 4.0 / sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi / Guardians of the Islamic Revolution commandos and missile boats
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran banned the entry to the Persian Gulf for US ships, senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said on Sunday.
"As of today, no US ship has the right to enter the Persian Gulf," Rezaei said on air of Iranian television.
Trade through theStrait of Hormuz is impossible at the moment until further notice, the official added.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East. On March 1, Iranian state television confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as several other senior officials, was killed in the attacks.
