Trump Has Made Final Decision to Strike Iran by End of Week - Reports
US President Donald Trump has made a final decision to strike Iran by the end of the week, Politico reported, citing three senior officials from his administration.
Trump decided to launch military action after reaching the conclusion that Tehran would not commit to abandoning its nuclear weapons program, the news outlet reported. On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
Trump decided to launch military action after reaching the conclusion that Tehran would not commit to abandoning its nuclear weapons program, the news outlet reported.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets
, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.