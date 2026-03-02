https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/irgc-claims-strike-on-netanyahus-office-1123735015.html

IRGC Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office

IRGC Claims Strike on Netanyahu’s Office

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a strike targeting the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this morning.

According to the IRGC statement, the site was hit during ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel. The IRGC did not provide details on the type of weapon used or the extent of the damage.The Iranian military branch said on Monday that it is not aware of the fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.During the 10th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the Israeli prime minister's office and the location of the air force commander were targeted by Iran, the IRGC said in a statement.There has been no immediate confirmation from Israeli officials.

