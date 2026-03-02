https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/usisraeli-strikes-on-iran-latest-updates-1123732168.html

US–Israeli Strikes on Iran: Latest Updates

US–Israeli Strikes on Iran: Latest Updates

Sputnik International

Three American service members have been killed and five more "seriously wounded" in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, according to US Central Command

Three American service members have been killed and five more "seriously wounded" in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, according to US Central Command.IDF told residents of more than 50 villages in Lebanon to evacuate after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel.Two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the US’ Victory Base near Baghdad International Airport, Iranian media reported.Iran shot down an advanced American MQ-9 drone in the country’s central part, according to Tasnim News Agency.In the first trade sessions since the strikes, US crude rose to around $75 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, soared to about $82.Statements “There will likely be more" US casualties during operations in Iran, which could extend for “four weeks or less,” US President Donald Trump admitted.New Iranian Supreme Leader could be chosen in "a day or two," according to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.“The door to diplomacy” to resolve the conflict “remains open,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi stressed.

