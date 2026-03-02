https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/usisraeli-strikes-on-iran-latest-updates-1123732168.html
US–Israeli Strikes on Iran: Latest Updates
Three American service members have been killed and five more "seriously wounded" in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, according to US Central Command
Three American service members have been killed and five more "seriously wounded" in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait, according to US Central Command.IDF told residents of more than 50 villages in Lebanon to evacuate after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel.Two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the US’ Victory Base near Baghdad International Airport, Iranian media reported.Iran shot down an advanced American MQ-9 drone in the country’s central part, according to Tasnim News Agency.In the first trade sessions since the strikes, US crude rose to around $75 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, soared to about $82.Statements “There will likely be more" US casualties during operations in Iran, which could extend for “four weeks or less,” US President Donald Trump admitted.New Iranian Supreme Leader could be chosen in "a day or two," according to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.“The door to diplomacy” to resolve the conflict “remains open,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi stressed.
Iran continues to retaliate against US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic, launching missiles towards enemy positions.
Three American service members have been killed and five more "seriously wounded" in an Iranian drone strike
in Kuwait, according to US Central Command.
Militant group Hezbollah attacked an Israeli Army base “in revenge” for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
IDF told residents of more than 50 villages in Lebanon to evacuate after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel.
UK’s RAF Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus was targeted by a "suspected” Iranian drone strike, the British Ministry of Defense said.
Two unmanned aerial vehicles targeted the US’ Victory Base near Baghdad International Airport, Iranian media reported.
Iran shot down an advanced American MQ-9 drone in the country’s central part, according to Tasnim News Agency.
Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital Tehran and the city of Karaj in recent hours, state media reported.
In the first trade sessions since the strikes, US crude rose to around $75 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, soared to about $82.
“There will likely be more" US casualties during operations in Iran, which could extend for “four weeks or less,” US President Donald Trump
admitted.
Iran will not negotiate with the US, Iranian security chief Ali Larijani wrote on X.
New Iranian Supreme Leader could be chosen in "a day or two," according to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
He also urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council to take action to hold Israel and the US accountable for the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“The door to diplomacy” to resolve the conflict “remains open,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi stressed.