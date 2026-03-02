International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/trump-says-he-picked-3-candidates-to-lead-iran-1123731597.html
Trump Says He Picked 3 Candidates to Lead Iran
Trump Says He Picked 3 Candidates to Lead Iran
Sputnik International
Following the US attack, US President Donald Trump announced that he had three candidates in mind to lead Iran.
2026-03-02T03:13+0000
2026-03-02T04:20+0000
world
us
donald trump
israel
tehran
iran
us-iran relations
ayatollah ali khamenei
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/15/1123668283_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_6a23256b593d3c0b781df3df30cc845f.jpg
"I have three very good choices." the New York Times quoted the US leader as saying. He declined to reveal whom he had in mind. "I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," Trump said.Trump also stated the US assault could last "4 to 5 weeks" with the same intensity if necessary.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/trump-has-made-final-decision-to-strike-iran-by-end-of-week---reports-1123725031.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/15/1123668283_230:0:2961:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae0f154957a25c66a476bfb6fbcbb12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-us war, us regime change in iran, iran leader killed, us kills iranian leader, us-iran war
iran-us war, us regime change in iran, iran leader killed, us kills iranian leader, us-iran war

Trump Says He Picked 3 Candidates to Lead Iran

03:13 GMT 02.03.2026 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 02.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Following the US attack, US President Donald Trump announced that he had three candidates in mind to lead Iran.
"I have three very good choices." the New York Times quoted the US leader as saying.
He declined to reveal whom he had in mind.
"I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," Trump said.
Trump also stated the US assault could last "4 to 5 weeks" with the same intensity if necessary.
US President Donald Trump leaves after a signing ceremony of his Board of Peace initiative at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2026
World
Trump Has Made Final Decision to Strike Iran by End of Week - Reports
Yesterday, 10:21 GMT
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала