Trump Says He Picked 3 Candidates to Lead Iran

Following the US attack, US President Donald Trump announced that he had three candidates in mind to lead Iran.

"I have three very good choices." the New York Times quoted the US leader as saying. He declined to reveal whom he had in mind. "I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," Trump said.Trump also stated the US assault could last "4 to 5 weeks" with the same intensity if necessary.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.

