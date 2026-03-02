https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/trump-says-he-picked-3-candidates-to-lead-iran-1123731597.html
Trump Says He Picked 3 Candidates to Lead Iran
Trump Says He Picked 3 Candidates to Lead Iran
Sputnik International
Following the US attack, US President Donald Trump announced that he had three candidates in mind to lead Iran.
2026-03-02T03:13+0000
2026-03-02T03:13+0000
2026-03-02T04:20+0000
world
us
donald trump
israel
tehran
iran
us-iran relations
ayatollah ali khamenei
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/15/1123668283_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_6a23256b593d3c0b781df3df30cc845f.jpg
"I have three very good choices." the New York Times quoted the US leader as saying. He declined to reveal whom he had in mind. "I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," Trump said.Trump also stated the US assault could last "4 to 5 weeks" with the same intensity if necessary.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260301/trump-has-made-final-decision-to-strike-iran-by-end-of-week---reports-1123725031.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/15/1123668283_230:0:2961:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae0f154957a25c66a476bfb6fbcbb12.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-us war, us regime change in iran, iran leader killed, us kills iranian leader, us-iran war
iran-us war, us regime change in iran, iran leader killed, us kills iranian leader, us-iran war
Trump Says He Picked 3 Candidates to Lead Iran
03:13 GMT 02.03.2026 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 02.03.2026)
Following the US attack, US President Donald Trump announced that he had three candidates in mind to lead Iran.
"I have three very good choices." the New York Times quoted the US leader as saying.
He declined to reveal whom he had in mind.
"I won’t be revealing them now. Let’s get the job done first," Trump said.
Trump also stated the US assault could last "4 to 5 weeks" with the same intensity if necessary.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets
, including Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military infrastructure in the Middle East.