LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 3

CENTCOM Says 4 US Service Members Killed in Iran's Retaliatory Strikes

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that four US service members were killed in action during Iran's retaliatory strikes.

"As of 7:30 am ET [12:30 GMT], March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran's initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries," the statement said on X.

Major combat operations are continuing and the US response effort remains ongoing, the command added.