LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 3

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told in phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Iran's retaliatory strikes affected the UAE, causing damage and posing threat to residents, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"The UAE President emphasized that the Iranian retaliatory strikes directly affected the Emirates, damaging the country and endangering civilians. According to him, such strikes are being carried out despite the fact that the territory of the UAE is not used as a springboard for attacks on Iran, and therefore they are not justified in any way," the statement said.
Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the need for an early ceasefire in the Middle East and a return to the diplomatic process during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said.
"Both sides emphasized the need for an early ceasefire and a return to the political and diplomatic process," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The presidents discussed the events in the Middle East amid the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions, the statement read, adding that they also agreed to remain in close contact after the telephone conversation.
"Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian side has done a lot in terms of promoting a peaceful settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and finding mutually acceptable compromises," the statement read, adding that developments on the settlement of the Iranian issue were disrupted as a result of an unprovoked act of aggression against a UN member.
Putin also thanked the UAE president for efforts to help Russian citizens in the country, including tourists, and expressed readiness to assist in stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.
At the same time, the UAE president said that Iran's retaliatory strikes had affected the country, causing damage and endangering residents.