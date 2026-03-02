International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-3-1123732917.html
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 3
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 3
Sputnik International
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. The attacks reportedly caused significant destruction and civilian casualties. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
2026-03-02T08:42+0000
2026-03-02T08:42+0000
world
middle east
ayatollah ali khamenei
iran
israel
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us
strike
missile strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123732744_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c235e673f44db0f87df5fe2b9163696.jpg
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123732744_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31445baf1255dbf2928d3e3e1b9e2c96.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states and israel, coordinated series of strikes, israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east, multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran
united states and israel, coordinated series of strikes, israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east, multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran
Smoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 3

08:42 GMT 02.03.2026
Subscribe
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. The attacks reportedly caused significant destruction and civilian casualties. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The operation against Iran took place despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.
Iranian authorities reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Among other senior officials reported killed were Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces’ General Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Pakpour, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.
Following the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most extensive and forceful offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
12:36 GMT 02.03.2026
CENTCOM Says 4 US Service Members Killed in Iran's Retaliatory Strikes
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that four US service members were killed in action during Iran's retaliatory strikes.
"As of 7:30 am ET [12:30 GMT], March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran's initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries," the statement said on X.
Major combat operations are continuing and the US response effort remains ongoing, the command added.
12:34 GMT 02.03.2026
QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production After Iranian Drone Attacks - Statement
Qatar's state-owned energy company QatarEnergy, the world's largest gas supplier, said on Monday that it had halted liquefied natural gas production at all facilities due to drone attacks on its sites.
"Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy’s operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products," the company said in a statement.
12:31 GMT 02.03.2026
IAEA Maintains Contact With Iranian Authorities - Grossi
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that the agency remains in touch with Iranian authorities, attributing contact difficulties to technical problems during internet outages.
"It is not that we have lost communication with Iran. No, no, no. That doesn't happen. And I have very cordial contact with the ambassador and with authorities in Tehran as well, as you know very well," Grossi said at a press conference in Vienna.
Contact issues stem from technical issues amid internet disruptions, he said.
The parties understand that dialogue on Iran remains necessary, but it is premature to discuss venue and timing, Grossi said.
No IAEA inspectors are currently stationed at Iranian nuclear sites, he said.
"Since last summer we are going there when we have a concrete inspection to perform and then we return," Grossi said.
12:28 GMT 02.03.2026
US Embassy in Cyprus Reports Potential Drone Threat to Paphos Region
The US Embassy in Cyprus reported on Monday the potential drone threat to the Paphos region, advising citizens against coming to the diplomatic mission unless there is an emergency.
"There is information about a possible drone threat to Paphos region. Do not come to the Embassy unless of an emergency. The US Embassy in Nicosia urges US citizens in Cyprus to stay alert and safe," the embassy said in a statement.
12:27 GMT 02.03.2026
US Embassy in Iraq Urges US Citizens to Shelter in Place Amid Iran Strikes
The US Embassy in Iraq on Monday advised US citizens to shelter in place until further notice amid a regional fallout from US strikes on Iran.
"US Mission Iraq advises U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution, keep a low profile, and shelter in place until further notice. U.S. citizens should avoid crowds, as demonstrations may turn violent with little warning. Iran-aligned terrorist militias continue to pose a significant threat to public safety. Reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace continue," the embassy wrote on X.
The violent riots, protests, and other demonstrations against the United States are ongoing in Baghdad, with additional rallies being called for across Iraq, the diplomatic mission added.
12:22 GMT 02.03.2026
IDF Confirms Assassination of Hezbollah's Intelligence Chief in Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday confirmed the assassination of Hezbollah's intelligence chief in Beirut.
"The IDF now confirms that in a precise strike in Beirut last night (Sunday), the terrorist Hussein Makled, who served as the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters, has been eliminated," the IDF said on Telegram.
12:17 GMT 02.03.2026
Iran Launches Missiles, Drones Towards Targets in City of Be’er Sheva in Israel - IRGC
Iran has launched ballistic missiles and drones towards "targets" in the city of Be’er Sheva in Israel, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.
"The 11th wave of Operation True Promise 4 is underway with the launch of missiles and drones towards targets in Beer Sheva," the IRGC said in a statement.
12:16 GMT 02.03.2026
Northwestern Districts of Tehran Attacked, Thick Column of Smoke Visible
The northwestern districts of Tehran were attacked, a thick column of smoke is observed on the spot, there are damaged buildings, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The shelling took place in the Jannatabad area, which led to the destruction of buildings and, according to preliminary data, the closure of the Hemmat highway connecting the west and east of the Iranian capital.
A school in west Tehran was completely destroyed in an airstrike.
12:15 GMT 02.03.2026
Russia Stands for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Middle East - Foreign Ministry
Russia stands for the immediate cessation of hostilities in the Middle East by all sides and the adoption of measures to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure in all countries of the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Washington and Tel Aviv are trying to provoke a breakdown in the normalization of relations between Iran and its Arab neighbors, the ministry said, adding that Russia is concerned about the escalation of the armed confrontation.
"For our part, we advocate the immediate cessation of hostilities by all sides and the adoption, as an absolute priority, of comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure in all countries of the region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia urges the parties to the conflict in the Middle East to abandon the use of force to resolve differences, the ministry said, adding that any attacks on civilian targets, whether in Iran or Arab countries, are unacceptable and must be completely ruled out.
12:15 GMT 02.03.2026
US-Flagged Stena Imperative Tanker Struck by 2 Projectiles at Port in Bahrain - Reports
The US-flagged Stena Imperative tanker was struck by two projectiles at a port in Bahrain, Reuters reported on Monday, citing maritime security sources.
The incident led to a fire on board, but it was extinguished, the report said.
The UK maritime risk management company Vanguard said that all crew members evacuated the vessel, the report added.
12:05 GMT 02.03.2026
UAE President Tells Putin That Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Affected UAE - Kremlin
UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told in phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Iran's retaliatory strikes affected the UAE, causing damage and posing threat to residents, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"The UAE President emphasized that the Iranian retaliatory strikes directly affected the Emirates, damaging the country and endangering civilians. According to him, such strikes are being carried out despite the fact that the territory of the UAE is not used as a springboard for attacks on Iran, and therefore they are not justified in any way," the statement said.
Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the need for an early ceasefire in the Middle East and a return to the diplomatic process during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said.
"Both sides emphasized the need for an early ceasefire and a return to the political and diplomatic process," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The presidents discussed the events in the Middle East amid the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions, the statement read, adding that they also agreed to remain in close contact after the telephone conversation.
"Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian side has done a lot in terms of promoting a peaceful settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and finding mutually acceptable compromises," the statement read, adding that developments on the settlement of the Iranian issue were disrupted as a result of an unprovoked act of aggression against a UN member.
Putin also thanked the UAE president for efforts to help Russian citizens in the country, including tourists, and expressed readiness to assist in stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.
At the same time, the UAE president said that Iran's retaliatory strikes had affected the country, causing damage and endangering residents.
11:56 GMT 02.03.2026
Iranian Command Says Israeli Leadership Currently Under Missile Attacks
The Israeli leadership is currently under Iranian missile attacks, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters military command said on Monday.
"The leadership of the Zionist regime is under Iranian missile attacks," the command said in a statement published by Iran's Tasnim news agency.
11:54 GMT 02.03.2026
Trump Says Iran Really Wants to Make Deal With United States
Amid strikes the Iranian leadership now really wants to make a deal with United States, US President Donald Trump said.
"They want to make a deal badly. I said you should have made it a week ago," Trump told The Telegraph.
The United States expected that the operation to destroy a part of the Iranian leadership would take two-three weeks, Trump said.
11:50 GMT 02.03.2026
French Foreign Minister Confirms Drone Strike on French Base in Abu Dhabi
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Monday confirmed a drone attack on a French naval base in Abu Dhabi.
"Yesterday, a hangar at our naval base in the [United Arab] Emirates was struck by a drone targeting the port of Abu Dhabi. Fortunately, this resulted only in limited material damage," Barrot said at a press conference.
Barrot also said that there had been no reports of French casualties in the Middle East. He added that approximately 400,000 French citizens reside in or are visiting as tourists the Middle Eastern countries affected by the escalation.
On March 1, the UAE Defense Ministry stated that Iran had launched a drone strike against the French naval base. On the same day, the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its strike group were redeployed from the Baltic Sea to the eastern Mediterranean.
11:44 GMT 02.03.2026
Greece Sends 2 Navy Frigates, 2 F-16 Jets to Cyprus Amid Drone Attacks - Reports
Greece is sending two navy frigates and two F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus against the background of UAV strikes on UK military bases, the Phileleftheros newspaper reported on Monday.
Greece is sending two frigates to Cyprus. One of them is the Kimon class frigate, the newspaper added.
11:44 GMT 02.03.2026
Presidents of Russia, UAE Discuss Escalation of Situation in Middle East by Phone– Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and its impact on security in the region and the world by phone, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
The presidents also called for an immediate end to military escalation in order to avoid the escalation of conflict in the region, as well as for the predominance of dialogue and political solutions to various problems.
11:42 GMT 02.03.2026
IAEA Says Recorded No Serious Military Activity Targeting Nuclear Objects in Middle East
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not recorded serious military activity targeting nuclear facilities amid the escalated situation in the Middle East, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday.
There could be minor damage to nuclear facilities in the Middle East amid the escalation, but they are incomparable to what happened in June 2025, Grossia told reporters.
11:39 GMT 02.03.2026
Lebanese Gov't Bans Any Military Activities of Hezbollah in Country - Prime Minister
The Lebanese government has decided to ban any military activities of Hezbollah in the country, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Monday.
"A decision has been taken to ban all military and security activities of Hezbollah as going beyond the law, with an obligation to transfer weapons and limit its activities exclusively to the political sphere," Salam said after an emergency government meeting on Monday morning.
11:38 GMT 02.03.2026
Two Drones Heading for UK Akrotiri Air Force Base Intercepted - Government of Cyprus
Two drones heading for the UK Akrotiri air force base have been intercepted, the Government of Cyprus said on Monday.
"Two UAVs that were heading towards the UK Akrotiri base were neutralized in time," the statement said.
11:35 GMT 02.03.2026
United States, Israel Attack Diplomatic Police Center in Tehran Downtown - Reports
The United States and Israel attacked the diplomatic police center near Ferdowsi Square in the central part of Tehran, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
The Russian Embassy is located not far from this square.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала