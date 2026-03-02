International
The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert
The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert
Washington is interested in striking a peace deal with Russia rather than escalating the Ukraine conflict, political scientist Alexander Asafov, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, tells Sputnik.
Russia has already presented its own proposals: Washington knows that if negotiations fail, Russia will fight on until it achieves the de-militarislzation and de-Nazification of Ukraine and security for Russia, the pundit points out. "As for the actual participants in the talks—why would they shift their positions, and what would they gain?" the expert asks — suggesting that it is not in Washington’s interest to change course at the last minute.
The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert

19:31 GMT 02.03.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses to the units of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard Troops (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Federal Protective Service (FSO) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Washington is interested in striking a peace deal with Russia rather than escalating the Ukraine conflict, political scientist Alexander Asafov, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, tells Sputnik.
Russia has already presented its own proposals:
the objectives of the special military operation must be achieved;
they will be achieved by either military or diplomatic means.
Washington knows that if negotiations fail, Russia will fight on until it achieves the de-militarislzation and de-Nazification of Ukraine and security for Russia, the pundit points out.

"Those not involved in the negotiations—the Brits, the French, the Germans, the Poles, and others—have an interest in escalating the conflict, each for their own reasons," Asafov says.

"As for the actual participants in the talks—why would they shift their positions, and what would they gain?" the expert asks — suggesting that it is not in Washington’s interest to change course at the last minute.
