https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/the-us-has-interest-in-sealing-a-deal-on-ukraine-with-russia---expert-1123743538.html

The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert

The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert

Sputnik International

Washington is interested in striking a peace deal with Russia rather than escalating the Ukraine conflict, political scientist Alexander Asafov, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, tells Sputnik.

2026-03-02T19:31+0000

2026-03-02T19:31+0000

2026-03-02T19:31+0000

analysis

opinion

alexander asafov

ukraine

russia

washington

us

europe

military & intelligence

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0f/1119377677_0:85:3338:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ca20077b1f95685c7f363d09bff064.jpg

Russia has already presented its own proposals: Washington knows that if negotiations fail, Russia will fight on until it achieves the de-militarislzation and de-Nazification of Ukraine and security for Russia, the pundit points out. "As for the actual participants in the talks—why would they shift their positions, and what would they gain?" the expert asks — suggesting that it is not in Washington’s interest to change course at the last minute.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/ukraine-talks-russia-and-us-have-a-long-record-of-striking-pragmatic-deals--expert-1123743213.html

ukraine

russia

washington

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-russia negotiations on ukraine, vladimir putin, donald trump, nuclear powers, escalation in ukraine, iran, war in the persian gulf, volodymyr zelensky