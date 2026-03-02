https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/the-us-has-interest-in-sealing-a-deal-on-ukraine-with-russia---expert-1123743538.html
The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert
The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert
Sputnik International
Washington is interested in striking a peace deal with Russia rather than escalating the Ukraine conflict, political scientist Alexander Asafov, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, tells Sputnik.
2026-03-02T19:31+0000
2026-03-02T19:31+0000
2026-03-02T19:31+0000
analysis
opinion
alexander asafov
ukraine
russia
washington
us
europe
military & intelligence
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0f/1119377677_0:85:3338:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ca20077b1f95685c7f363d09bff064.jpg
Russia has already presented its own proposals: Washington knows that if negotiations fail, Russia will fight on until it achieves the de-militarislzation and de-Nazification of Ukraine and security for Russia, the pundit points out. "As for the actual participants in the talks—why would they shift their positions, and what would they gain?" the expert asks — suggesting that it is not in Washington’s interest to change course at the last minute.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/ukraine-talks-russia-and-us-have-a-long-record-of-striking-pragmatic-deals--expert-1123743213.html
ukraine
russia
washington
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0f/1119377677_304:0:3035:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_397aa4aacbe3a11b1b5339490e8bce7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-russia negotiations on ukraine, vladimir putin, donald trump, nuclear powers, escalation in ukraine, iran, war in the persian gulf, volodymyr zelensky
us-russia negotiations on ukraine, vladimir putin, donald trump, nuclear powers, escalation in ukraine, iran, war in the persian gulf, volodymyr zelensky
The US Has Interest in Sealing a Deal on Ukraine With Russia - Expert
Washington is interested in striking a peace deal with Russia rather than escalating the Ukraine conflict, political scientist Alexander Asafov, member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, tells Sputnik.
Russia has already presented its own proposals:
the objectives of the special military operation must be achieved;
they will be achieved by either military or diplomatic means.
Washington knows that if negotiations
fail, Russia will fight on until it achieves the de-militarislzation and de-Nazification of Ukraine and security for Russia, the pundit points out.
"Those not involved in the negotiations—the Brits, the French, the Germans, the Poles, and others—have an interest in escalating the conflict, each for their own reasons," Asafov says.
"As for the actual participants in the talks—why would they shift their positions, and what would they gain?" the expert asks — suggesting that it is not in Washington’s interest to change course at the last minute.