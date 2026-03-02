https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/irans-missile-might-vs-americas-arsenal-who-will-run-out-first-1123737265.html

Iran’s Missile Might vs. America’s Arsenal: Who Will Run Out First?

“If the US continues to use its missiles in such a manner, their stockpile will swiftly run out,” Russian military expert Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik, commenting on a recent video of apparently 10 Patriot interceptors downing just one Iranian ballistic missile.

US Missile Stockpile on the Verge Knutov explains that the US missile stockpile includes about 400 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, which “may be already exhausted in 10 days even if they are used properly.” “As for Patriot interceptors, their larger stockpile could be exhausted in around three weeks, especially if 10 such missiles are launched to hit one Iranian air target,” the expert points out. According to him, the US quickly increasing the production of the aforementioned missiles is unrealistic, given that the monthly output currently stands at merely 55, which is “not serious.” Iran’s ‘Trump Card’ “So, Iran now has a very important trump card. By strategically using its ballistic missiles and saving the advanced hypersonic Fateh missiles for the final stage, Tehran has a chance to deal a very painful blow to Israel and the US and avenge the surprise attack on the Islamic Republic,” the expert notes. He says that when it comes to Iranian ballistic missiles, they might not be exhausted for another month, and despite their low accuracy, the mass use of this munition yields results. “Out of a large number of launched missiles, one or two hit their targets, which is a significant result. It creates a psychological effect and, in turn, impacts the enemy’s morale. Therefore, when we talk about Iran’s use of ballistic missiles, this tactic has so far proven effective,” Knutov concludes.

