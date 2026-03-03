https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/china-calls-for-ensuring-safety-of-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz---foreign-ministry-1123746219.html
China Calls for Ensuring Safety of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Foreign Ministry
China calls on all parties to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent a negative impact on the global economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
China stands for resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and respects the legitimate right of Iran to peaceful uses of atomic energy, Mao Ning said."China has consistently advocated a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiations, and respects Iran's legitimate right to peaceful uses of atomic energy," Mao Ning told reporters.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on all parties to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent a negative impact on the global economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.
Bloomberg news agency has reported, citing sources, that the heads of gas companies say that the Chinese authorities have asked Iranian officials not to take actions that could disrupt the supply of energy resources to the country through the Strait of Hormuz.
"China calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities, avoid escalation of tensions, ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent further negative impact on the global economy," Mao told reporters.
China stands for resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and respects the legitimate right of Iran to peaceful uses of atomic energy, Mao Ning said.
"China has consistently advocated a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiations, and respects Iran's legitimate right to peaceful uses of atomic energy," Mao Ning told reporters.
On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.