Here's the Biggest Sign Iran's Air Defenses Are Standing Strong, Pentagon's Planning Backfired
“Initially, it was impossible to evaluate the work of Iran’s air defense troops. But now, there is increasing information that the situation is stabilizing, and that Iran’s air defense assets are capable of neutralizing Israeli and US air targets,” notwithstanding the unprecedented surprise aggression, military expert Andrei Koshkin says.
Koshkin detailed to Sputnik the difficulties Iran faced during the initial enemy attacks, including:
difficulties on the first day stemming from the presence of scores of civilian aircraft over the region, which made a ‘fire at everything that moves’ strategy “extremely dangerous” and effectively impossible
the surprise nature of the aggression, and need to react not only to enemy strikes, but the potential use of agents, bribery or blackmail
Signs That the Situation Has Improved Dramatically
“We see that Iran’s air defenses continue to carry out their missions,” buoyed by the armed forces’ consolidation over the enemy’s brazen murder of Khamenei, Koshkin said.
“They are ready to fight and to demonstrate capabilities that should make Israel and the US shudder.”
The biggest sign that something has gone wrong for Pentagon planners relates to Washington’s moving of the timeline, from ‘3-4 days’, to ‘weeks’. This indicates that Iran’s air defenses are intact, and successfully countering US-Israeli attacks, Koshkin believes.
Plus, Iran has taken appropriate lessons from the June 2025 war, eliminating weak spots and strengthening those areas where its past experience proved successful.