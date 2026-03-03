https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/heres-the-biggest-sign-irans-air-defenses-are-standing-strong-pentagons-planning-backfired-1123749673.html

Here’s the Biggest Sign Iran’s Air Defenses Are Standing Strong, Pentagon’s Planning Backfired

Sputnik International

“Initially, it was impossible to evaluate the work of Iran’s air defense troops. But now, there is increasing information that the situation is stabilizing, and that Iran’s air defense assets are capable of neutralizing Israeli and US air targets,” retired Russian Army Colonel and military expert Andrei Koshkin told Sputnik.

Koshkin detailed to Sputnik the difficulties Iran faced during the initial enemy attacks, including:Signs That the Situation Has Improved Dramatically“We see that Iran’s air defenses continue to carry out their missions,” buoyed by the armed forces’ consolidation over the enemy’s brazen murder of Khamenei, Koshkin said.The biggest sign that something has gone wrong for Pentagon planners relates to Washington’s moving of the timeline, from ‘3-4 days’, to ‘weeks’. This indicates that Iran’s air defenses are intact, and successfully countering US-Israeli attacks, Koshkin believes.

