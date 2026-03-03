International
Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban
Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the Kremlin press service.
Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban discussed the sharply deteriorating situation around Iran and in the Middle East region, including the consequences for the energy market, during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.Additionally, Putin noted the principled position of the Hungarian leadership in support of the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.Statements by the Kremlin:
Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban

10:36 GMT 03.03.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the Kremlin press service.
Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban discussed the sharply deteriorating situation around Iran and in the Middle East region, including the consequences for the energy market, during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.
Additionally, Putin noted the principled position of the Hungarian leadership in support of the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.
Statements by the Kremlin:
Putin highlighted the principled position of the Hungarian leadership in supporting a political and diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine
Putin and Orban discussed the rapidly escalating situation around Iran and in the Middle East region, including the consequences for the energy market
The issues concerning Hungarian citizens mobilized in the Ukrainian armed forces and captured by Russian forces were also addressed
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to take part in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2026
World
Orban Says Time for Europe to Resume Dialogue With Russia
20 February, 09:22 GMT
