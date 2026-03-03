https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/putin-holds-phone-call-with-hungarian-pm-orban-1123747678.html

Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban

Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the Kremlin press service.

2026-03-03T10:36+0000

2026-03-03T10:36+0000

2026-03-03T10:36+0000

world

viktor orban

vladimir putin

hungary

kremlin

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119253445_0:110:3251:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_3edff60e802e0016535e9388a6fabe3e.jpg

Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban discussed the sharply deteriorating situation around Iran and in the Middle East region, including the consequences for the energy market, during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.Additionally, Putin noted the principled position of the Hungarian leadership in support of the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.Statements by the Kremlin:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/orban-says-time-for-europe-to-resume-dialogue-with-russia-1123663197.html

hungary

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, hungarian pm orban, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, kremlin press service