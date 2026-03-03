https://sputnikglobe.com/20260303/putin-holds-phone-call-with-hungarian-pm-orban-1123747678.html
Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban
Putin Holds Phone Call With Hungarian PM Orban
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the Kremlin press service.
Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban discussed the sharply deteriorating situation around Iran and in the Middle East region, including the consequences for the energy market, during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.Additionally, Putin noted the principled position of the Hungarian leadership in support of the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.Statements by the Kremlin:
Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban
discussed the sharply deteriorating situation around Iran and in the Middle East region, including the consequences for the energy market, during a phone conversation, according to the Kremlin press service.
Additionally, Putin noted the principled position of the Hungarian leadership in support of the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.
Statements by the Kremlin:
Putin highlighted the principled position of the Hungarian leadership in supporting a political and diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine
Putin and Orban discussed the rapidly escalating situation around Iran and in the Middle East region, including the consequences for the energy market
The issues concerning Hungarian citizens mobilized in the Ukrainian armed forces and captured by Russian forces were also addressed