Putin Making Every Effort to Help Ease Tensions in Middle East - Kremlin

Putin Making Every Effort to Help Ease Tensions in Middle East - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making every effort to help ease tensions in the Middle East, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-03-03T10:01+0000

2026-03-03T10:01+0000

2026-03-03T10:04+0000

"Putin will certainly make and is making every effort to contribute to at least a slight defusing of tension [in the Middle East]," Peskov told reporters. In almost all of Putin's conversations with Middle Eastern leaders, it was said that the Russian President will convey to Iran their concern about attacks on infrastructure, Peskov added.There is no clarity on the timing and venue of a new round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, Peskov said.It is currently hardly possible to talk about a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi within the framework of the Ukrainian settlement, the official added.Vladimir Putin's schedule currently does not include a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Peskov said."No, there are no plans to talk with Trump yet, there are no such events in the president's schedule," Peskov told reporters.There are no indications yet how the US involvement in the conflict in the Middle East will impact the pace of negotiations on Ukraine, Peskov said.The Americans obviously have more work to do now, the official added.Russia is a supporter of the international law and is committed to the principles of respect for sovereign states, Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US rhetoric towards Cuba.Earlier this week, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), after the start of the US military operation against Iran, threatened Cuba, saying that its days "are numbered.""To be honest, we prefer not to discuss this, we are supporters of international law. The foreign ministries are committed to the principles of respect for sovereign states and the principles of non-interference in their internal affairs. This is the backbone of our position, and we prefer to stick to it. We consider everything else to be inconsistent with the principles of international law," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about how the Kremlin perceives Graham's statements that the United States is switching to Cuba after Iran.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East.

2026

