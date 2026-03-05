https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/russia-open-interested-in-negotiations-on-ukraine-awaiting-next-round--kremlin-1123771183.html

Russia Open, Interested in Negotiations on Ukraine, Awaiting Next Round – Kremlin

Russia Open, Interested in Negotiations on Ukraine, Awaiting Next Round – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia is open and interested in negotiations on Ukraine and is awaiting the next round, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-03-05T13:42+0000

2026-03-05T13:42+0000

2026-03-05T13:42+0000

world

russia

ukraine

kremlin

dmitry peskov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_0:0:3548:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_79cebf45d7c3c168ecd2afec96423bb6.jpg

"We remain open to negotiations. We are interested and looking forward to the next round," Peskov told Vesti. The pause in negotiations on Ukraine has arisen for objective reasons, as the United States is currently busy with other matters, the spokesman added.Relations between Russia and the United States are in the "initial period of resuscitation," Peskov said.Russia must minimize the potential impact on its economy from global upheavals stemming from the situation in the Middle East and ensure its own benefits where possible, Peskov said.Russia sees an increasing number of countries in the conflict in the Middle East, Peskov said, adding that only those that started the war in the Middle East can stop it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/russias-stance-on-situation-around-iran-consistent-well-known---kremlin-1123768208.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, us, talks, negotiations, peace, settlement, geneva, trump, middle east