Russia Open, Interested in Negotiations on Ukraine, Awaiting Next Round – Kremlin
Russia Open, Interested in Negotiations on Ukraine, Awaiting Next Round – Kremlin
Russia is open and interested in negotiations on Ukraine and is awaiting the next round, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We remain open to negotiations. We are interested and looking forward to the next round," Peskov told Vesti. The pause in negotiations on Ukraine has arisen for objective reasons, as the United States is currently busy with other matters, the spokesman added.Relations between Russia and the United States are in the "initial period of resuscitation," Peskov said.Russia must minimize the potential impact on its economy from global upheavals stemming from the situation in the Middle East and ensure its own benefits where possible, Peskov said.Russia sees an increasing number of countries in the conflict in the Middle East, Peskov said, adding that only those that started the war in the Middle East can stop it.
Russia Open, Interested in Negotiations on Ukraine, Awaiting Next Round – Kremlin

13:42 GMT 05.03.2026
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is open and interested in negotiations on Ukraine and is awaiting the next round, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We remain open to negotiations. We are interested and looking forward to the next round," Peskov told Vesti.
The pause in negotiations on Ukraine has arisen for objective reasons, as the United States is currently busy with other matters, the spokesman added.

The latest round of talks between Russian, US and Ukrainian negotiators on the conflict in Ukraine were held in Geneva from February 17-18. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, described the discussions as "difficult but businesslike." He said a new meeting would be held soon.

Relations between Russia and the United States are in the "initial period of resuscitation," Peskov said.
"We are in the process of, let us say, the initial period of resuscitation of relations with the United States. That is how we will go forward, slowly, again, acting entirely in our own interests," Peskov told Vesti.
Russia must minimize the potential impact on its economy from global upheavals stemming from the situation in the Middle East and ensure its own benefits where possible, Peskov said.
"We must do what is in our interests. We must now minimize the impact on our economy of the global upheavals we are already seeing unfold. We should probably ensure our own benefits where possible, no matter how cynical it may sound," Peskov told Vesti.
Russia sees an increasing number of countries in the conflict in the Middle East, Peskov said, adding that only those that started the war in the Middle East can stop it.
