'I Have to Be Involved in the Appointment' — Trump Wants to Pick Iran's Next Leader
‘I Have to Be Involved in the Appointment’ — Trump Wants to Pick Iran’s Next Leader
US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran's leadership to be completely removed and has several candidates for the role of "a good leader."
"We want to go in and clean out everything... We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job," Trump told NBC News in a phone call. He declined to name anyone.Trump also dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei as “a lightweight,” according to The Hill. Trump suggested he is even tracking potential future leaders during the war.At another point he suggested that Iranian officials might ask him “who I’d like” to lead the country.
‘I Have to Be Involved in the Appointment’ — Trump Wants to Pick Iran’s Next Leader

04:45 GMT 06.03.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he wants Iran's leadership to be completely removed and has several candidates for the role of "a good leader."
"We want to go in and clean out everything... We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job," Trump told NBC News in a phone call.
He declined to name anyone.
Trump also dismissed Mojtaba Khamenei as “a lightweight,” according to The Hill.
Trump suggested he is even tracking potential future leaders during the war.
“We are watching them, yeah,” he told NBC News.
At another point he suggested that Iranian officials might ask him “who I’d like” to lead the country.
World
World
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 6
Yesterday, 04:30 GMT
