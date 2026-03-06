https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/us-failed-to-achieve-air-superiority-in-iran-military-researcher-1123779634.html
US Failed to Achieve Air Superiority in Iran – Military Researcher
US Failed to Achieve Air Superiority in Iran – Military Researcher
Sputnik International
The US has been unable to suppress the Iranian air defenses, Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences’ member Konstantin Sivkov tells Sputnik.
2026-03-06T16:44+0000
2026-03-06T16:44+0000
2026-03-06T16:44+0000
analysis
iran
konstantin sivkov
air defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107577/20/1075772081_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_63a381982187cc45518f3b59694d380a.jpg
The US, he points out, seems reluctant to send its aircraft into Iranian airspace, opting instead to rely on long-range missile strikes, which indicates that Iran’s air defenses are still in play.At the same time, Sivkov notes, Iran does not have the complete radar coverage of its entire territory, as Iranian forces lack early warning aircraft and rely instead on ground radar stations.The US exploits this vulnerability by striking through these blind spots, while being well aware of the real danger posed by the Iranian air defenses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260305/us-israeli-efforts-to-degrade-irans-missile-might-failed-military-researcher-1123773422.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107577/20/1075772081_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa0c36771bc3f3031ec5d61696b01d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, konstantin sivkov, air defense
iran, konstantin sivkov, air defense
US Failed to Achieve Air Superiority in Iran – Military Researcher
The US has been unable to suppress the Iranian air defenses, Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences’ member Konstantin Sivkov tells Sputnik.
The US, he points out, seems reluctant to send its aircraft into Iranian airspace, opting instead to rely on long-range missile strikes, which indicates that Iran’s air defenses are still in play.
At the same time, Sivkov notes, Iran does not have the complete radar coverage of its entire territory, as Iranian forces lack early warning aircraft and rely instead on ground radar stations.
The US exploits this vulnerability by striking through these blind spots, while being well aware of the real danger posed by the Iranian air defenses.