US Failed to Achieve Air Superiority in Iran – Military Researcher
US Failed to Achieve Air Superiority in Iran – Military Researcher
Sputnik International
The US has been unable to suppress the Iranian air defenses, Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences' member Konstantin Sivkov tells Sputnik.
The US, he points out, seems reluctant to send its aircraft into Iranian airspace, opting instead to rely on long-range missile strikes, which indicates that Iran’s air defenses are still in play.At the same time, Sivkov notes, Iran does not have the complete radar coverage of its entire territory, as Iranian forces lack early warning aircraft and rely instead on ground radar stations.The US exploits this vulnerability by striking through these blind spots, while being well aware of the real danger posed by the Iranian air defenses.
US Failed to Achieve Air Superiority in Iran – Military Researcher

16:44 GMT 06.03.2026
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran
The US has been unable to suppress the Iranian air defenses, Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences’ member Konstantin Sivkov tells Sputnik.
The US, he points out, seems reluctant to send its aircraft into Iranian airspace, opting instead to rely on long-range missile strikes, which indicates that Iran’s air defenses are still in play.
At the same time, Sivkov notes, Iran does not have the complete radar coverage of its entire territory, as Iranian forces lack early warning aircraft and rely instead on ground radar stations.
The US exploits this vulnerability by striking through these blind spots, while being well aware of the real danger posed by the Iranian air defenses.
This photo provided by Revolutionary Guard's ground force on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, shows missile systems in a maneuver in northwestern Iran
Analysis
US-Israeli Efforts to Degrade Iran's Missile Might Failed – Military Researcher
Yesterday, 18:55 GMT
