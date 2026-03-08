International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/iranian-military-ready-to-respond-to-us-ground-invasion---foreign-minister-1123789483.html
Iranian Military Ready to Respond to US Ground Invasion - Foreign Minister
Iranian Military Ready to Respond to US Ground Invasion - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran will be ready to respond in the event of a ground invasion by the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
2026-03-08T15:05+0000
2026-03-08T15:05+0000
world
abbas araghchi
iran
us
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/08/1123788928_0:75:3071:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2563e2d568315b08d773af7dc84850.jpg
"For the time being, we are capable enough. We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enter into our soil to fight with them and… to kill them and destroy them," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.Iran expects the United States to explain its aggression against the Islamic Republic before Tehran considers a ceasefire deal, Araghchi said.Iran has been exercising its right to self-defense, he added.He denied that Iran was willfully attacking its neighbors in the Middle East, arguing that it was retaliating against US military bases and assets in the region.Iran rejects the US demand for "unconditional surrender" and will continue to defend itself for as long as needed, Araghchi said.On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would not sign any agreement with Iran and would accept nothing short of its "unconditional surrender."Iran believes that it is premature to discuss the terms of a ceasefire with the United States at this stage, the foreign minister added.Iran had no plans to increase the range of missiles to be able to strike at US mainland despite US President Donald Trump's claims that they would soon be able to reach the United States, Araghchi said.There is no evidence or intelligence data to suggest that Iran has ever planned to develop long-range missiles, let alone missiles that can reach the United States, Araghchi added.Iran is convinced that a US fighter jet struck the girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, Araghchi also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/us-wants-to-turn-iran-into-servile-gas-station-to-be-sucked-dry-of-oil-iranian-affairs-expert-1123788302.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/iran-will-not-let-us-interfere-in-supreme-leader-selection---foreign-minister-1123789272.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/08/1123788928_188:0:2917:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5d18506bbbb5ef228cd475e66844dc7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, israel, middle east, conflict, war, internal affairs, foreign minister, araghchi
iran, us, israel, middle east, conflict, war, internal affairs, foreign minister, araghchi

Iranian Military Ready to Respond to US Ground Invasion - Foreign Minister

15:05 GMT 08.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran will be ready to respond in the event of a ground invasion by the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
"For the time being, we are capable enough. We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enter into our soil to fight with them and… to kill them and destroy them," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.
Iran expects the United States to explain its aggression against the Islamic Republic before Tehran considers a ceasefire deal, Araghchi said.
"They have to explain why they started this aggression before we come to the point to even consider a ceasefire," Araghchi told NBC News.
Iran has been exercising its right to self-defense, he added.
"Of course, nobody wants to continue this war … This is imposed on us by the United States, by Israelis. They have, you know, started this war unprovoked, unwarranted, illegally. And what we are doing is a legal act of self-defense, and we have every right to do that," the top Iranian diplomat said.
He denied that Iran was willfully attacking its neighbors in the Middle East, arguing that it was retaliating against US military bases and assets in the region.
"It is a mistake if you consider that Iran is attacking its neighbors. No, we are not attacking our neighbors. We are attacking American bases, American, you know, installations, American assets, which are, unfortunately, located in the soils of our neighbors. So, we are not attacking our neighbors. We are attacking Americans who are attacking us," he said.
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
Analysis
US Targets Iran in Bid to Conquer Middle East – Iranian Affairs Expert
14:22 GMT
Iran rejects the US demand for "unconditional surrender" and will continue to defend itself for as long as needed, Araghchi said.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would not sign any agreement with Iran and would accept nothing short of its "unconditional surrender."
"We never give up. We never surrender, and we continue to resist as long as it takes. We continue to defend ourselves and we are defending our territory, our people and our dignity. And our dignity is not for sale," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.
Iran believes that it is premature to discuss the terms of a ceasefire with the United States at this stage, the foreign minister added.
"There should be a permanent end of the war. And, unless we get to that, I think we need to… continue fighting for the sake of our people and our security," Araghchi said.
Iran had no plans to increase the range of missiles to be able to strike at US mainland despite US President Donald Trump's claims that they would soon be able to reach the United States, Araghchi said.

"This is in fact misinformation. You know, we have capability to produce missiles, but we have intentionally limited ourselves to below 2000 km [1,243 miles] of range because we don’t want to be felt as a threat by anybody else in the world," Araghchi said in the interview to NBC.

There is no evidence or intelligence data to suggest that Iran has ever planned to develop long-range missiles, let alone missiles that can reach the United States, Araghchi added.
Iran is convinced that a US fighter jet struck the girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, Araghchi also said.
"In the middle of negotiations, in the middle of diplomacy, they decided to attack us and they have attacked so many places, including schools and hospitals. And there… are all evidences that this school is [was] attacked by an American… jet fighter," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.
A woman holds up a picture of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as government supporters march against the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign after Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2026
World
Iran Will Not Let US Interfere in Supreme Leader Selection - Foreign Minister
14:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 54 March, 04:29 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала