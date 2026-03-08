Iranian Military Ready to Respond to US Ground Invasion - Foreign Minister
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran will be ready to respond in the event of a ground invasion by the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
"For the time being, we are capable enough. We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enter into our soil to fight with them and… to kill them and destroy them," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.
Iran expects the United States to explain its aggression against the Islamic Republic before Tehran considers a ceasefire deal, Araghchi said.
"They have to explain why they started this aggression before we come to the point to even consider a ceasefire," Araghchi told NBC News.
Iran has been exercising its right to self-defense, he added.
"Of course, nobody wants to continue this war … This is imposed on us by the United States, by Israelis. They have, you know, started this war unprovoked, unwarranted, illegally. And what we are doing is a legal act of self-defense, and we have every right to do that," the top Iranian diplomat said.
He denied that Iran was willfully attacking its neighbors in the Middle East, arguing that it was retaliating against US military bases and assets in the region.
"It is a mistake if you consider that Iran is attacking its neighbors. No, we are not attacking our neighbors. We are attacking American bases, American, you know, installations, American assets, which are, unfortunately, located in the soils of our neighbors. So, we are not attacking our neighbors. We are attacking Americans who are attacking us," he said.
Iran rejects the US demand for "unconditional surrender" and will continue to defend itself for as long as needed, Araghchi said.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would not sign any agreement with Iran and would accept nothing short of its "unconditional surrender."
"We never give up. We never surrender, and we continue to resist as long as it takes. We continue to defend ourselves and we are defending our territory, our people and our dignity. And our dignity is not for sale," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.
Iran believes that it is premature to discuss the terms of a ceasefire with the United States at this stage, the foreign minister added.
"There should be a permanent end of the war. And, unless we get to that, I think we need to… continue fighting for the sake of our people and our security," Araghchi said.
Iran had no plans to increase the range of missiles to be able to strike at US mainland despite US President Donald Trump's claims that they would soon be able to reach the United States, Araghchi said.
"This is in fact misinformation. You know, we have capability to produce missiles, but we have intentionally limited ourselves to below 2000 km [1,243 miles] of range because we don’t want to be felt as a threat by anybody else in the world," Araghchi said in the interview to NBC.
There is no evidence or intelligence data to suggest that Iran has ever planned to develop long-range missiles, let alone missiles that can reach the United States, Araghchi added.
Iran is convinced that a US fighter jet struck the girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, Araghchi also said.
"In the middle of negotiations, in the middle of diplomacy, they decided to attack us and they have attacked so many places, including schools and hospitals. And there… are all evidences that this school is [was] attacked by an American… jet fighter," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.