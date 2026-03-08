https://sputnikglobe.com/20260308/iranian-military-ready-to-respond-to-us-ground-invasion---foreign-minister-1123789483.html

Iranian Military Ready to Respond to US Ground Invasion - Foreign Minister

Iran will be ready to respond in the event of a ground invasion by the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"For the time being, we are capable enough. We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enter into our soil to fight with them and… to kill them and destroy them," Araghchi told the NBC News broadcaster.Iran expects the United States to explain its aggression against the Islamic Republic before Tehran considers a ceasefire deal, Araghchi said.Iran has been exercising its right to self-defense, he added.He denied that Iran was willfully attacking its neighbors in the Middle East, arguing that it was retaliating against US military bases and assets in the region.Iran rejects the US demand for "unconditional surrender" and will continue to defend itself for as long as needed, Araghchi said.On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would not sign any agreement with Iran and would accept nothing short of its "unconditional surrender."Iran believes that it is premature to discuss the terms of a ceasefire with the United States at this stage, the foreign minister added.Iran had no plans to increase the range of missiles to be able to strike at US mainland despite US President Donald Trump's claims that they would soon be able to reach the United States, Araghchi said.There is no evidence or intelligence data to suggest that Iran has ever planned to develop long-range missiles, let alone missiles that can reach the United States, Araghchi added.Iran is convinced that a US fighter jet struck the girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, Araghchi also said.

