https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/ending-iran-war-will-be-mutual-decision-with-netanyahu--trump-1123791898.html

Ending Iran War Will Be ‘Mutual’ Decision with Netanyahu — Trump

Ending Iran War Will Be ‘Mutual’ Decision with Netanyahu — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that the decision to end the operation against Iran would be made jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

2026-03-09T05:08+0000

2026-03-09T05:08+0000

2026-03-09T05:08+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

donald trump

middle east

iran

israel

us

war

war of aggression

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123791554_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_0f241cbaf868b91b1ea71c26ab7a742f.jpg

"I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account," Trump told the Times of Israel newspaper when asked whether he would be the sole decision-maker on ending the operation against Iran or whether Netanyahu would also have a say. The US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/irans-council-of-experts-elects-mojtaba-khamenei-as-new-supreme-leader-1123791203.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

war of choice, color revolution, regime change, war of aggression, attack on iran, us strikes, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, nuclear plant, nuclear bomb, ground invasion, ground troops, war of aggression, nuclear threat, nuclear program