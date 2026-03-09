International
US President Donald Trump said that the decision to end the operation against Iran would be made jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I think it's mutual… a little bit. We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," Trump told the Times of Israel newspaper when asked whether he would be the sole decision-maker on ending the operation against Iran or whether Netanyahu would also have a say. The US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
Ending Iran War Will Be ‘Mutual’ Decision with Netanyahu — Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the decision to end the operation against Iran would be made jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account," Trump told the Times of Israel newspaper when asked whether he would be the sole decision-maker on ending the operation against Iran or whether Netanyahu would also have a say.
The US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
