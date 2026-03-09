https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/ending-iran-war-will-be-mutual-decision-with-netanyahu--trump-1123791898.html
Ending Iran War Will Be ‘Mutual’ Decision with Netanyahu — Trump
Ending Iran War Will Be ‘Mutual’ Decision with Netanyahu — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that the decision to end the operation against Iran would be made jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
2026-03-09T05:08+0000
2026-03-09T05:08+0000
2026-03-09T05:08+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
donald trump
middle east
iran
israel
us
war
war of aggression
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123791554_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_0f241cbaf868b91b1ea71c26ab7a742f.jpg
"I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account," Trump told the Times of Israel newspaper when asked whether he would be the sole decision-maker on ending the operation against Iran or whether Netanyahu would also have a say. The US and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/irans-council-of-experts-elects-mojtaba-khamenei-as-new-supreme-leader-1123791203.html
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123791554_103:0:2591:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_b59130b7ad3fa1f94563372bc9243e2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
war of choice, color revolution, regime change, war of aggression, attack on iran, us strikes, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, nuclear plant, nuclear bomb, ground invasion, ground troops, war of aggression, nuclear threat, nuclear program
war of choice, color revolution, regime change, war of aggression, attack on iran, us strikes, us-iran war, us-israel-iran war, nuclear plant, nuclear bomb, ground invasion, ground troops, war of aggression, nuclear threat, nuclear program
Ending Iran War Will Be ‘Mutual’ Decision with Netanyahu — Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the decision to end the operation against Iran would be made jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account," Trump told the Times of Israel newspaper when asked whether he would be the sole decision-maker on ending the operation against Iran or whether Netanyahu would also have a say.
The US and Israel launched a war of aggression
against Iran on February 28, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.