Iran's Council of Experts Elects Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader
Iran's Council of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the republic's new Supreme Leader, Iranian news agency Fars reported.
Minutes later, the Council of Experts confirmed the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the 3rd Supreme Leader of Iran, the statement says. Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is the son of the previous supreme leader, late Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israeli attack on February 28.
