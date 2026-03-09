International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/irans-council-of-experts-elects-mojtaba-khamenei-as-new-supreme-leader-1123791203.html
Iran's Council of Experts Elects Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader
Iran's Council of Experts Elects Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader
Iran's Council of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the republic's new Supreme Leader, Iranian news agency Fars reported.
2026-03-09T04:56+0000
2026-03-09T04:56+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/09/1123791324_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3264fc3a1ea37efc64bc539fec4a7f9.jpg
Minutes later, the Council of Experts confirmed the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the 3rd Supreme Leader of Iran, the statement says. Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is the son of the previous supreme leader, late Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israeli attack on February 28.
Iran's Council of Experts Elects Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader

04:56 GMT 09.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiMojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Council of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei as the republic's new Supreme Leader, Iranian news agency Fars reported.
Minutes later, the Council of Experts confirmed the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the 3rd Supreme Leader of Iran, the statement says.
Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is the son of the previous supreme leader, late Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israeli attack on February 28.
