How Iran’s Toxic Rain Reveals US-Israel Discord

How Iran's Toxic Rain Reveals US-Israel Discord

The main Israeli goal is to cause as much chaos as possible and draw the US even deeper into the war, security expert Dr Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright accused Israel of bombing Iranian fuel depots, insisting the US targets no energy facilities. Axios reports that the US was informed ahead of the Israeli attacks, but the huge scale of damage shocked Washington. The attack caused an environmental disaster with black acid rain in Tehran.This situation reveals a divide between the allies, Tsipis said: The US is taking most of the blame with Israel’s role forgotten, the pundit says. “This creates enormous reputational risks for the US, turning it into a hostage of someone else’s strategy,” Tsipis says, “one that brings no benefit to the White House while forcing it to bear all the costs of supporting the conflict.” Consequences:

